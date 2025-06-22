Photos: How one program is changing surf culture in San Francisco

Rosa Preciado dreamed of surfing, just as her father and grandfather had when they lived in Mexico, chasing waves in Baja California and Sinaloa. But growing up, her dad spent his days running the family taco truck and didn’t have much time to teach his daughter to surf.
Then as a sophomore at Leadership High School, Rosa learned of an Intro to Surfing class, subsidized by City Surf Project. She enrolled. Two years later, she spent every Friday of her senior spring surfing at Bay Area beaches.
Her father loved that she was surfing but didn’t love that most of the others in the class were boys. At times, Rosa was the only female student. “I’ll show them to respect me,” she thought. That she did.
Now that she knows how to surf, Rosa’s dream is to travel to Baja, where her father, grandfather, and cousins once surfed.
“They are my idols,” she said.
City Surf Project was founded 11 years ago by San Francisco natives Johnny Irwin and Hunter Chiles. The idea was to open surfing to communities that had traditionally been underrepresented because of stigma, redlining, or just the high cost of entry.
“Our work is inherently political,” said Gwen Debaun, development manager of City Surf Project. “We’re getting people that were historically unable to go to the beach and participate in a sport that’s so expensive. Every time we take a student group out, it is a political statement.”
The program serves schools throughout San Francisco under Title I, a federal grant providing funding as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, which advances equity to disadvantaged and high-need students between kindergarten and 12th grade. City Surf Project currently serves more than 10 schools in the San Francisco Unified School District.
City Surf Project gives students the opportunity to get on a board as they learn about tides, winds, ecosystems, and sustainability.
“We’re demystifying the ocean for kids,” Debaun said.
City Surf Project also emphasizes community outreach. In early April, 11 students from Leadership High School visited Alcatraz to learn the history of the island. They often go to Linda Mar State Beach, Crissy Field, and Miramar Beach in Half Moon Bay. With school out of session, City Surf Project is hosting community surf meetups and weeklong summer camps.
Rosa is off to college in the fall. But anytime she comes back to the city, she can borrow gear from City Surf Project and get back out on the waves.