One of San Francisco’s highest-ranking law enforcement officials was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a hit-and-run.
Sheriff Chief of Staff Richard Jue was booked early Sunday in lieu of a $7,500 bond on a charge of hit-and-run with property damage.
The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the 65-year-old law enforcement veteran is under criminal and administrative investigation, saying he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges for an off-duty incident involving a hit-and-run crash and providing false information to officers.
Department officials didn’t offer any details about when or where the incident took place. The San Francisco Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Jue has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal case and an administrative probe.
“The Sheriff’s Office holds all members — regardless of rank or role — to the highest ethical and professional standards,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement after Jue was booked in jail. “We believe in the integrity of the judicial process and are committed to ensuring that anyone found guilty of criminal conduct, whether a member of our staff or the public, is held accountable.”
Jue spent three decades at the San Francisco Police Department before becoming Miyamoto’s chief of staff in 2020.
A phone call to Jue’s number went unanswered on Saturday night.
Jue’s arrest comes little more than a month after a rookie SFPD cop landed in jail for an alleged DUI crash that seriously injured another driver. Ryan Chung-Yan, 28, Kwong was fired days later, ending his law enforcement career less than a week after graduating from the police academy.