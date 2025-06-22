Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Channel Tres at Stern Grove Festival

Channel Tres headlines Stern Grove Festival this Sunday, with a set from ASTU to kick it off. Watch live with The Standard now.

The image advertises a livestream for the Stern Grove Festival featuring Channel Tres and ASTU at 2 PM. It has colorful arches and floral designs.
Tune into The Standard’s exclusive Stern Grove Festival livestream at 2 p.m. | Source: The Standard Staff
By The Standard Staff

Channel Tres is giving Stern Grove a “Head Rush.” Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2 p.m. as the Compton native brings his signature blend of hip-hop and house music to the festival stage. 

Singer-songwriter ASTU promises a dreamy, genre-defying opening set, while KALW’s J Boogie rounds out Sunday’s lineup. Get ready to dance — from your living room! Our festival livestream is also hosted on YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Stern Grove Festival is the country’s oldest nonprofit music festival, bringing free shows to San Francisco for more than 88 years. Concerts are held every Sunday over the summer, with upcoming performances by Diana Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.

