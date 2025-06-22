Channel Tres is giving Stern Grove a “Head Rush.” Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2 p.m. as the Compton native brings his signature blend of hip-hop and house music to the festival stage.

Singer-songwriter ASTU promises a dreamy, genre-defying opening set, while KALW’s J Boogie rounds out Sunday’s lineup. Get ready to dance — from your living room! Our festival livestream is also hosted on YouTube, X, and Facebook.