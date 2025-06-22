Channel Tres is giving Stern Grove a “Head Rush.” Tune into our exclusive livestream starting at 2 p.m. as the Compton native brings his signature blend of hip-hop and house music to the festival stage.
Singer-songwriter ASTU promises a dreamy, genre-defying opening set, while KALW’s J Boogie rounds out Sunday’s lineup. Get ready to dance — from your living room! Our festival livestream is also hosted on YouTube, X, and Facebook.
Stern Grove Festival is the country’s oldest nonprofit music festival, bringing free shows to San Francisco for more than 88 years. Concerts are held every Sunday over the summer, with upcoming performances by Diana Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Orville Peck, Phantogram, and more.