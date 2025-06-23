San Francisco has spent tens of millions since the pandemic on programs aimed at reviving the hollowed-out downtown core. Now, amid a budget crisis, funding for those initiatives is on the chopping block. At risk are city grants for storefront beautification, small-business support, and entertainment meant to draw visitors downtown.

To offset the cuts, Mayor Daniel Lurie is looking outside of government to the wealthy individuals who make up his Rolodex to take on a role traditionally filled by the city. While those likely to be affected by the cuts say they understand that difficult choices are necessary to balance the budget, they express worry about entrusting such an important mission to individuals with little or no experience working with the city’s bureaucracy and have doubts as to whether such handouts can be a long-term solution.

“Part of the theme of the day right now for all of us is the unknown,” said Steve Gibson, executive director of the Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation. “What we do know and is pretty obvious is that there will be less money to give out.”

