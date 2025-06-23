The Warriors want to resolve Jonathan Kuminga’s future ‘sooner than later’

And now, a day after the Thunder meekly celebrated their franchise’s first championship, teams can start negotiating with their own restricted free agents.

Several trades around the league went down even as the Finals heated up. Houston reportedly acquired Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies sent Desmond Bane to Orlando, and Indiana (somehow clairvoyantly) found a way to retrieve its own 2026 first-round pick.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

“I think we’re in a good spot with it, honestly,” Dunleavy said. “We have the ability to bring him back — he’s restricted. I think it’ll be a good dialogue. I’d like to figure something out sooner than later; that’d be great. But I also acknowledge that with restricted free agency, these things can drag out a little and take some time.”

Golden State’s offseason work has officially begun, with resolving Kuminga’s future at the top of the to-do list. As general manager Mike Dunleavy and the front office polish up their draft preparations, the team needs to figure out what’s next for Kuminga — pronto.

Resolving the situation — either retaining Kuminga or dealing him via sign-and-trade — would give the Warriors clarity. Letting it linger, conversely, could complicate how they operate.

In a sign-and-trade, Kuminga’s incoming salary would count as 50% of the outgoing salary figure he agrees to. For example, if the Warriors sign Kuminga to a deal worth $30 million for 2025-26, they can take back only $15 million in a trade (with some potential wriggle room).

The only team projected to have enough cap space to make a significant offer sheet for Kuminga, at the moment, is the Nets. (Brooklyn is projected to have $45 million in cap room.)

The Warriors have the right to match any offer sheet Kuminga receives from another team; teams can begin negotiating with free agents June 30.

The wrinkles imposed by the new collective bargaining agreement create an environment in which, from a roster construction standpoint, the path of least resistance very well could be retaining Kuminga and figuring out his long-term future later.

But that scenario has risks, too.

If the Warriors keep Kuminga, they have said they’d give him a long runway of opportunity early in the season. What would happen to his value if he and the team struggle? Although it could technically be easier to trade him while being unburdened by the base-year compensation rule, it could pose a similar challenge to find an interested suitor should he fail to live up to a nine-figure contract.

There could also be general awkwardness associated with bringing Kuminga back given how his season ended. Head coach Steve Kerr benched the young wing in several of the Warriors’ biggest games of the year. When he returned to the rotation following Steph Curry’s season-ending injury, Kuminga finished with a strong series against Minnesota. In Golden State’s final three games, Kuminga notched 30, 23, and 26 points with solid efficiency and impressive defense.

The Warriors also have no intentions of drastically changing their play style — nor should they — which may not be conducive to Kuminga’s career aspirations.

Re-signing Kuminga would keep an undeniable talent in-house. Kuminga provides the type of downhill penetration and foul-drawing frequency Golden State can only get otherwise from Jimmy Butler. If the team finds lineups in which Kuminga and Butler can coexist, that could maximize its athleticism and switch-ability potential on defense.

Either way, Dunleavy’s main point is relevant: the quicker the Warriors and Kuminga can sort through their options, the better for the team.

How Kuminga’s restricted free agency plays out will clarify which types of players the Warriors need to target. It’ll dictate what level of exception they can use to pursue free agents and which apron they need to worry about.

It’s a choose-your-own-adventure game, and Kuminga is the first card.