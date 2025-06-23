Brunch may be even more fun. The $28 calentao, a flavorful pork-and-plantain rice bowl topped with a fried egg, is basically the executive lunch with a hangover, while the ceviche options broaden to include fried calamari as well as shrimp. Served in an understated Nick and Nora glass and garnished with a mere fragment of lime, a $17 coconut-milk-washed daiquiri has an unctuous texture. At 11 a.m., it may be the silkiest hair of the most well-behaved dog.

Many chefs are said to loathe brunch. But Morales has sympathy for the morning-after crowd, describing the beef broth in the caldo de costilla as an “elixir of short rib” designed to bring people back to life after partying the night before. There’s even a secret menu for those hungering for more adventurous forays into the world of Colombian seafood that includes a Cartagena-style whole fried fish with house-made coconut shrimp sauce — but if you want to know the other secrets, you’ll have to discover them for yourself.