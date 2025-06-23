Skip to main content
Photos: SF’s ‘People’s March’ has never been so feisty — or unified 

The city's often fractious LGBTQ+ community unifies in the face of escalating threats from Washington.

A group of people are walking in a street, holding a large banner that says "PEOPLE'S MARCH" with a raised fist graphic. Colorful buildings and flags are in the background.
The People’s March has been a staple of Pride Month since 2020.
By Astrid Kane and Photos by Chris Behroozian

Hundreds gathered Sunday in Russian Hill for the sixth annual People’s March, a feisty street action that recaptures the militant, anti-corporate energy of the LGBTQ+ movement’s early days more than half a century ago.  

Launched in 2020 by drag performers Juanita More! and Alex U. Inn as an alternative to the much larger San Francisco Pride, the march kicked off with a series of speeches at Washington and Polk streets. That intersection was the heart of the city’s gay neighborhood, Polk Gulch, when the first Pride march — then known as Gay Freedom Day — took place in June 1970, one year after the Stonewall Uprising.

A person wearing vibrant makeup, a black wide-brimmed hat, and a necklace with an eye design, stands in front of a colorful parade under a clear sky.
Drag performer and advocate Juanita More! is a founder of the People's March. | Source: Chris Behroozian
The image shows a lively parade with people in colorful outfits. One person holds a sign reading, &quot;F*** the Normalcy Bias—This is an Emergency.&quot;
The march began in Polk Gulch, which was the city's gay neighborhood at the time of the first-ever Pride, in 1970. | Source: Chris Behroozian

This year’s march saw a dramatic shift in tone from combative to unifying. Gone were the broadsides against San Francisco Pride for being too large and too friendly to “pinkwashing” corporations, many of which have since pulled back their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Instead, nearly every voice called for solidarity

As a further gesture toward reconciliation between the two organizations, the People’s March took place one week before Pride — not, as in years past, on the same day. 

A person wearing a sparkly hat and sunglasses holds a phone and flag. They stand in front of a building, with a colorful crowd and sign in the background.
Troy Brunet is a longtime community activist. | Source: Chris Behroozian

Speakers ranged from the politically powerful to the marginalized, including state Sen. Scott Wiener and a Latinx drag queen who defiantly revealed her status as an undocumented immigrant. 

Advocates condemned both President Donald Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders and last week’s Supreme Court decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on certain forms of healthcare for transgender youth, seen as the latest salvo to erase trans and gender-nonconforming people from American public life. 

The high court’s ruling “galvanizes us,” Inn said. “Let this decision be a spark, not an extinguisher.”

A diverse group of people is marching down a street, holding colorful signs and banners advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and social justice.
The march proceeded down Polk Street to Civic Center. | Source: Chris Behroozian
The image shows a large Progress Pride flag waving above a crowd of people standing on a city street corner, with a coffee shop and apartment building nearby.
The Progress flag is the more inclusive successor to the standard rainbow Pride flag. | Source: Chris Behroozian

Noting that resistance to oppression has been in the country’s DNA since the Boston Tea Party, local trans activist Honey Mahogany said the march signaled that San Francisco won’t accept the president’s agenda. “We are what this country is made of,” she said. “We dumped that tea right into the bay, honey.”

Led by motorcycles carrying large Progress Pride flags, the demonstration headed down Polk Street toward a rally at Civic Center, joining a separate Juneteenth celebration. Since its founding in 2020, the People’s March has been an explicitly Black- and brown-led street action that echoes San Francisco Pride’s long-running “Resistance Contingent.” This year, they will explicitly complement each other, and more than 1,000 people are expected to join the group next weekend, according to Pride executive director Suzanne Ford.

“The contingent does not include any corporations or politicians,” Ford, a trans woman, added. “It exists to do what you do here today: Fight back.” 

A diverse group of people stands on a street, arms raised in unity, holding a banner. The background shows city buildings and the clear blue sky above.
Led by Black and brown LGBTQ+ people, the People's March was held the week before Pride for the first time in its history. | Source: Chris Behroozian

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

