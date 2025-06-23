Get ready to rock with Sleater-Kinney this Sunday, June 29!

Our Stern Grove Festival ticket giveaways keep going (and grooving). This time, we’re hooking 50 lucky winners up with a pair of tickets to two epic summer shows in June and July.

In addition to Sunday’s concert featuring Sleater-Kinney with support from Destroy Boys, winners will also get to see Girl Talk and Chromeo tear up the Stern Grove stage. Put your “Hands In The Air,” and show off your “Fancy Footwork” on Sunday, July 20, with this electric double feature!

Enter to win a pair of bundled tickets, and watch our exclusive June 29 festival livestream on SFStandard.com, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Stern Grove Festival brings world-class music to one of the city’s most scenic outdoor venues every Sunday over the summer. Stay tuned each week as we give away more free tickets to upcoming concerts, including Diana Ross, Orville Peck, The Pointer Sisters, Phantogram, and more.