The Golden Gate Bridge is dangerously woke, CEO warns

Mulligan’s memo suggests rescinding a July 2020 resolution that “condemned racism” and committed to a workplace “safe and free of discrimination.” The resolution was passed in response to the racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. Mulligan’s memo goes on to say that the resolution doesn’t violate federal law but does authorize “certain anti-discrimination efforts focused on specific racial groups and contains DEI language,” which could be flagged by federal officials.

“Federal funds are vital for what we do, and we have an obligation to protect the bridge for future generations,” he told The Standard on Monday. “So, we’re taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”

Rather than risk future funding, Mulligan is attempting to preemptively distance the agency from resolutions and a strategic plan that, in some cases, simply states that racism and discrimination are bad. Mulligan said he did not consult attorneys but initiated this direction on his own.

Denis Mulligan, CEO of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, issued a memo Friday that noted a provision in federal law could make grant recipients liable for returning funds and paying penalties if they’re found to be “promoting” diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives .

The head of the public agency that operates the Golden Gate Bridge wants to rescind policies that discourage racism, sexual harassment, and implicit bias due to fears that the Trump administration will slash federal funding.

“The values of the organization have not changed, but what we are doing is protecting the certainty of federal funds that we rely upon for the bridge, as well as our buses and ferries,” Mulligan said.

The memo also recommends rescinding a January 2023 resolution that updated the agency’s procurement manual to include “social equity” in its considerations.

The CEO also wants to revise the agency’s 2024 strategic plan, because it contains “DEI language that could prompt scrutiny by the federal government.” The three issues Mulligan highlighted are prioritizing equity in transit service, particularly with an eye to impacts on underserved populations; studying the effectiveness of training staff on sexual harassment and implicit bias; and completing an advisory committee’s work on DEI recommendations.

Mulligan went so far as to say the words “implicit bias” should be removed from the strategic plan. The memo is expected to be discussed by the district’s board on Friday.

Supervisor Joel Engardio, who sits on the board, said it was the first time he had heard of the proposed rollback in policies.

“Rescinding resolutions that simply condemn racism and affirm dignity in the workplace would be deeply disappointing,” Engardio said in a statement Monday. “These commitments aren’t political — they’re moral. It should not be controversial to affirm that everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and free from discrimination. The Golden Gate Bridge is a symbol of connection. Let’s not let it become a symbol of retreat.”

Mulligan told The Standard that the district, which also provides bus and ferry services, will be signing new agreements this year for a $400 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Mulligan said any interruption to funding could affect a “tremendous number of jobs.”