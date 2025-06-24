“We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague,” Inukonda said of Joshua Pickles, who worked as global head of strategic sourcing and procurement with the company’s finance team. “Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time.”