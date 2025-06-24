Kawakami: The Warriors’ potential offseason target list — from Porzingis to Portis Jr. to Brown

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic: Even though Vucevic is finally on the last year of his deal, at $21.5 million, I’ve dropped him way down from his prominent place on this list last winter. Small-sample size: Vucevic was awful defensively in his games against the Warriors last season. Wasn’t good in most of the other games, too. The Warriors could’ve put together a solid package for him last season and never consummated the deal. And now Quentin Post might be almost as good as Vucevic already and is nine years younger.



Nets guard De’Anthony Melton: Those were six memorable games with the Warriors at the start of last season before his knee injury. Is Melton upset about the Warriors trading him away while he was hurt? Will he get any offers much above the vet-minimum? He’s obviously a risk after all his recent injuries, but if Melton is OK about a return, there wouldn’t be many better (cheap) options for a potential third-guard role.



Bucks center Brook Lopez: Coming off a creaky season? Yup. Nearing 40? Yup. Still a pretty legendary Bucks figure? Definitely. Lopez would be an interesting candidate as a guy who starts, helps set the rim-protection, makes some threes, and plays maybe 20 minutes a night for the Warriors. He can do that for Milwaukee, too. Where he’s loved.



Spurs guard Chris Paul: Just seeing if you’re still paying attention! No, I don’t expect a CP3-Warriors sequel, especially with the Warriors’ limited salary options. But he’s a free agent and Curry and Draymond still gush about his time here two seasons ago. You never know.



Kings center Trey Lyles: He’s a free agent and I’ve heard his name come up around the Warriors a few times in the past as a backup center who can shoot a little. Haven’t heard this lately, though.



Raptors big man Chris Boucher: Naz Reid and Kevon Looney apparently will be in their 20s forever and Boucher shockingly (to me) is already 32. Older-head Warriors fans still talk about Boucher’s G League stint and one regular-season game (March 14, 2018) with the Warriors. He’s had a nice run as a depth guy with the Raptors, can still shoot the three (36.3% last season), and has been known to block a shot or two. If he’d take a vet-minimum deal, Boucher is guaranteed to light up Chase Center a few times next season. The other games? Well …