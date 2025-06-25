How are the 49ers rookies doing? Here’s a comprehensive look as training camp approaches

The spring program gave the 49ers and their rookies a first chance to orient themselves. Here’s a comprehensive check-in on their progress.

This will be some of the most critical work of this 49ers era. The team entered this offseason at a crossroads, needing to modernize its roster around a core of superstars. This 18-player rookie class represents the bulk of that effort. There’s a reason why the 2025 NFL Draft seemed like a bigger deal than usual for the 49ers — that’s because it represented a chance to build a bridge between the past and future.

In less than three weeks, rookies will report to 49ers training camp. They’ll arrive a week before most veterans, allowing for acclimatization activities and some early conditioning work to set the table for the grind ahead.

Mykel Williams

Was this a surefire sign that Williams is primed to be a force on the edge? Of course not. But it was an eye-opening moment at a traditionally uneventful rookie minicamp. The 49ers love Williams’ long arms — they measure 34 and 3/8 inches — and believe his ability to turn length into power will make him an immediate run-stopping menace.

They’ll learn more once pads come on a few days into training camp. It would’ve been impossible to glean much else from the spring, which is why the 49ers shut Williams down for minicamp after he tweaked his hamstring. There’s not much to gain for linemen in non-contact practices.

“I’m seeing a lot of talent, a lot of eagerness to learn, moreso than I’ve seen probably from any young guy,” Bosa said. “He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”

Alfred Collins

The defensive tackle has not yet practiced. During spring, he was still recovering from a calf injury suffered at his pro day. The 49ers are not concerned about it and expect Collins to be full-go by training camp.

They also hope that his contract, which is slotted for $10.3 million over four years, is completed by then. Only two second-round picks from the 2025 draft — Cleveland’s Carson Schwesinger and Houston’s Jayden Higgins — have signed their deals.

What’s the holdup? Both Schwesinger and Higgins — the top two picks of the second round —signed fully guaranteed and therefore unprecedented deals, because the collective bargaining agreement dictates that only first-round contracts must be fully guaranteed. As a result, the 30 remaining unsigned players of the second round also want full guarantees that extend beyond their slotted signing bonus. It’s now up to teams and agents to blaze new trails and determine a fair size for these new guarantees.