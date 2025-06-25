Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

‘It’s a disaster’: Cow Hollow residents sound off on SF’s upzoning plan

Where city planners see a way to meet state housing goals, those in the neighborhood see “complete overkill.”

A man in a suit speaks into a microphone, gesturing with a thumbs-up, in a theater with red seats and walls. An audience watches attentively.
Supervisor Stephen Sherrill addresses a crowd of attendees during a town hall meeting at the Marina Theater. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

Inside the Marina Theater on Tuesday, a different kind of show was playing out. It wasn’t just the smell of stale popcorn permeating the air but tension and anxiety.

Cow Hollow residents, most of them homeowners, packed into the movie palace for an informational town hall about the city’s plan to allow developers to build higher and denser properties across swaths of the neighborhood. Attendees at times broke into applause or jeers, depending on who was speaking.

The anxiety was familiar: fear that upzoning would threaten the status quo of San Francisco neighborhoods, some of which have remained largely unchanged since the 1970s.

A large group of people is seated in a dimly lit theater, attentively facing forward. The audience spans various ages, seated in red chairs with vibrant carpeting.
“It’ll change the character of the city forever, and it can’t be undone, like the Salesforce Tower,” one resident said. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

“It’s terrible,” said Leslie Dickey, 60. “It’ll change the character of the city forever, and it can’t be undone, like the Salesforce Tower.”

The bad news has been a long time coming. Per requirements under the state-mandated housing element, the city must approve an upzoning plan that allows for 36,000 homes to be built by January 2026. Should it fail, San Francisco could face fines and lawsuits, lose state funding, and potentially lose local authority to regulate whether projects get built in accordance with the city’s planning code. California has mandated that by 2031, San Francisco must approve 82,000 new homes. In 2024, the city built just 1,205.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Under the plan, Cow Hollow would see height limits increased to at least 65 feet at Lombard Street, going up to 160 feet closer to Van Ness Avenue. Chestnut Street and parts of Union Street would see height limits increase to 65 feet.

Tim Breece said high-rises can be eyesores, citing the controversial Fontana Towers, and can make a neighborhood feel unpleasant. 

“It creates windy, dark corridors,” he said.

A middle-aged man with a beard smiles slightly while standing on a city sidewalk. He wears a light jacket over a blue shirt. The background is blurred.
Tim Breece fears the upzoning plan could dot Cow Hollow with high-rises that make the neighborhood less inviting. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Related

What to know about SF’s plan to create 82,000 new homes
A woman with long hair stands near a concrete railing, overlooking a park and cityscape with a mix of buildings, including tall apartments and houses. The Golden Gate Bridge is visible in the background.
Angry San Francisco homeowners plot to kill city’s rezoning plan
The image features a man in a suit and tie with a stern expression. He's overlaid on a backdrop of modern buildings, with silhouettes of people in the foreground.
‘Outrageous betrayal’: Lurie’s rezoning plan riles some west-side supporters

Susan McBride, 82, said she’s skeptical that any housing that gets built in the city will be affordable for middle-class residents. YIMBYs argue that as more housing is built, economic forces will drive down rents. 

“I think it’s going to benefit developers,” she said. “I don’t see the housing including teachers, police officers, nurses, which is what we need right now.”

Addressing the crowd, Cow Hollow Association leader Lori Brooke said the city’s rezoning plans and the target for 82,000 new homes in six years are “complete overkill, with the risk of changing the feel and scale of our neighborhoods.”

Brooke, who also leads United Neighborhoods SF, contends that the upzoning plan will result in displacement by incentivizing developers to buy out tenants and demolish apartments and small businesses in order to build larger projects.

The image shows a section of a city map labeled &quot;Housing Opportunity Areas,&quot; with streets named and color-coded areas in blue, yellow, red, and pink.
Cow Hollow would see height increases on Lombard, Chestnut, and Union streets. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

“The upzoning plan won’t deliver affordability; it will do the opposite,” she said in an interview before the town hall.

Rachael Tanner, director of citywide planning, said demolition, followed by displacement, is an unlikely threat. Only 269 units of housing have been demolished since 2012, and 4% of no-fault evictions over the past decade have been due to demolitions, told the town hall.

“Evicting people to demolish a building is not a problem,” she said in an interview after the meeting.

A person stands holding a microphone, speaking. They are wearing a light-colored vest over a dark top, with red and black curtains in the background.
Rachael Tanner of SF Planning addresses the crowd. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Tanner did concede that small businesses in upzoned areas could be displaced due to new construction. She said SF Planning is working to create aid programs to mitigate those potential impacts.

“That’s a solvable problem,” she said. 

An April 17 memo from SF Planning said 53 businesses within rezoned areas could be displaced annually due to new development; however, that displacement wouldn’t be imminent, as new development is “unlikely to be more than a parcel or two at any time in any one neighborhood.” 

Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, who represents the area, said he is “concerned” about the affordability of housing but disagreed with claims by some residents that the upzoning proposal runs counter to affordable housing goals.

Sherrill said he wants the city to focus its efforts on lowering impact fees and development timelines to bring down the cost of housing construction. It costs roughly $1 million to build one unit of affordable housing in the city, he said.

“With upzoning, we have the opportunity to build housing at all affordability levels,” he said. “We don’t want all luxury housing.”

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Cow HollowHousing & DevelopmentHousing ElementMarinaNewsPlanning Department