17 great events in SF this week, including every style of Pride party

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
More than 20 small businesses come together for an evening of pop-ups, musical performances, street activations, and after-hours clubbing across the Folsom corridor.
- Website
- SoMa Nights
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 26, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Folsom corridor
Drag legends Peaches Christ and Booty Juice headline this downtown street party packed with DJ sets and a pop-up dance floor outside the jazz joint Dawn Club.
- Website
- SF Pride
- Date and time
- Thursday, June 26, 5 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- Dawn Club, 10 Annie St.
More than 100 food trucks, craft vendors, bars, and DJs overflow Fort Mason with delightful seaside views (but often brutally long lines for eats).
- Website
- Off the Grid
- Date and time
- Friday, June 27, 4 p.m.
- Address
- Fort Mason
Sip while you stroll past the animals during this adult zoo takeover with unlimited pours, food samples, DJs, and rides on the adorable steam train.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The Bay Lights crew Illuminate fires up a its giant lasers to make a four-mile rainbow flag shining all the way down Market Street, with DJs spinning next to the “R-Evolution” sculpture.
- Website
- Illuminate
- Date and time
- Friday, June 27, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building
At this, one of the world’s largest Pride parties, The Midway is transformed into a day-glow circus with half a dozen stages for DJs and go-go dancers.
- Date and time
- Friday, June 27, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
The nation’s largest Pride celebration returns to Civic Center Plaza for a two-day music fest that’s the destination for the parade, which starts Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale.
- Website
- SF Pride
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This 50,000-person all-day rally turns into a giant march on Market to unite the community against oppression.
- Website
- The Dyke March
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. rally and 5 p.m. march
- Address
- Dolores Park
Cozy up for vintage cartoons on a big screen, plus mimosas, coffee, and pastries, while exploring animation history at the kickoff of this series from Minnesota Street Project.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Polyglamorous crew hosts a premium all-day dance party with DJ Harvey, Horse Meat Disco, Crystal Waters, and other big names.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Great Northern, 119 Utah St.
Robot boxing, techno-optimist talks, fire pits, and a sci-fi dance party take over former Robot Heart residency spot The Loom.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- 1020 22nd Ave., Oakland
This “burlesque as resistance” performance combines striptease and political rage into a sparkly satire that will drench The Lost Church in glitter.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Bissap Baobab hosts go-go and pole dancers, so bring some cash to throw while DJs like Aircrax blast house and Carribean-inspired beats.
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
This legit rave at a secret location starts at 1 a.m., so get a nap or some coffee so you can go hard until the sun comes up.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Saturday, June 28, 11:59 a.m. to late
- Address
- Secret location
Skate, strut, and slay at this party benefiting SF Pride and Folsom Street, with contests, games, and DJs spinning atop SVN West.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 29, 2 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.
After the Pride parade, a three-stage block party ignites outside the Great Northern, featuring Purple Disco Machine, CeCe Peniston, and more — for those seeking a slightly less crowded scene than Civic Center.
- Date and time
- Sunday, June 29, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Great Northern, 119 Utah St.
Join the small group to debate philosophy mind-benders like the ethics of procreation and whether a pig can consent to being eaten.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Wednesday, July 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- SF Commons, 550 Laguna St.