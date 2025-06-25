Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

17 great events in SF this week, including every style of Pride party

What's worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

A person in rainbow attire dances down a lively street parade, holding a colorful umbrella. Crowds watch from behind metal barricades under sunny skies.
San Francisco is celebrating all things Pride. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

SoMa Nights

More than 20 small businesses come together for an evening of pop-ups, musical performances, street activations, and after-hours clubbing across the Folsom corridor.

Website
SoMa Nights
Date and time
Thursday, June 26, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Folsom corridor

SF Pride kickoff block party

Drag legends Peaches Christ and Booty Juice headline this downtown street party packed with DJ sets and a pop-up dance floor outside the jazz joint Dawn Club.

A performer in a sparkling, multicolored sequin dress sings into a microphone. They have dramatic makeup and voluminous pink hair, set against an outdoor festival backdrop.
Peaches Christ will kick off Pride weekend. | Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images
Website
SF Pride
Date and time
Thursday, June 26, 5 to 11 p.m.
Address
Dawn Club, 10 Annie St.

Off the Grid Fort Mason Night Market

More than 100 food trucks, craft vendors, bars, and DJs overflow Fort Mason with delightful seaside views (but often brutally long lines for eats).

A lively food truck event features numerous colorful trucks and bustling crowds in a plaza. A lit-up bridge and mountains are visible in the background.
Off the Grid is back and better than ever. | Source: Off the Grid
Website
Off the Grid
Date and time
Friday, June 27, 4 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason

Roar & Pour wine tasting

Sip while you stroll past the animals during this adult zoo takeover with unlimited pours, food samples, DJs, and rides on the adorable steam train.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Address
SF Zoo, Sloat Boulevard and Upper Great Highway

Laser Pride flag kickoff party

The Bay Lights crew Illuminate fires up a its giant lasers to make a four-mile rainbow flag shining all the way down Market Street, with DJs spinning next to the “R-Evolution” sculpture.

A person in a sequined, rainbow-striped hat stands on a city street, facing vibrant beams of colorful lights stretching across the night sky.
Everyone's favorite laser Pride flag display returns. | Source: Illuminated
Website
Illuminate
Date and time
Friday, June 27, 8 to 10 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Electroluxx Pride mega-party

At this, one of the world’s largest Pride parties, The Midway is transformed into a day-glow circus with half a dozen stages for DJs and go-go dancers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, June 27, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Official SF Pride Festival and Parade

The nation’s largest Pride celebration returns to Civic Center Plaza for a two-day music fest that’s the destination for the parade, which starts Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale.

People march under a large rainbow flag during a parade. The vibrant colors cover the street, with spectators watching from the sides.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to line Market Street for the SF Pride Parade. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Website
SF Pride
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Civic Center, 335 McAllister St.

33rd SF Dyke March

This 50,000-person all-day rally turns into a giant march on Market to unite the community against oppression.

A lively parade features jubilant individuals on motorcycles. Two women on one motorcycle lead, arms raised in celebration, with colorful attire and a cheerful crowd in the background.
The Dyke March will kick off in Dolores Park. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Website
The Dyke March
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. rally and 5 p.m. march
Address
Dolores Park

Saturday morning cartoons

Cozy up for vintage cartoons on a big screen, plus mimosas, coffee, and pastries, while exploring animation history at the kickoff of this series from Minnesota Street Project.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Address
Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St.

Pink block party

The Polyglamorous crew hosts a premium all-day dance party with DJ Harvey, Horse Meat Disco, Crystal Waters, and other big names.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

Dreams of Steel: Deep Tech Week closing party

Robot boxing, techno-optimist talks, fire pits, and a sci-fi dance party take over former Robot Heart residency spot The Loom.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
1020 22nd Ave., Oakland

Red, White, and F You!’ burlesque show

This “burlesque as resistance” performance combines striptease and political rage into a sparkly satire that will drench The Lost Church in glitter.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Address
The Lost Church, 988 Columbus Ave.

‘Freqshow’ pole dance party

Bissap Baobab hosts go-go and pole dancers, so bring some cash to throw while DJs like Aircrax blast house and Carribean-inspired beats.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Bissap Baobab, 2243 Mission St.

Two-AM: Warehouse Afters

This legit rave at a secret location starts at 1 a.m., so get a nap or some coffee so you can go hard until the sun comes up.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, June 28, 11:59 a.m. to late
Address
Secret location

Rooftop RollerDisco

Skate, strut, and slay at this party benefiting SF Pride and Folsom Street, with contests, games, and DJs spinning atop SVN West.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 29, 2 to 8 p.m.
Address
SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.

A Block Called Rhonda party

After the Pride parade, a three-stage block party ignites outside the Great Northern, featuring Purple Disco Machine, CeCe Peniston, and more — for those seeking a slightly less crowded scene than Civic Center.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, June 29, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

The Thought Experiment Lab

Join the small group to debate philosophy mind-benders like the ethics of procreation and whether a pig can consent to being eaten.

Website
Register
Date and time
Wednesday, July 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Address
SF Commons, 550 Laguna St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureeventsMusicOutgoersPartiesSF Pride