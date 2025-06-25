New ‘America first’ ICE crypto game actually made by Polish guy

But it turns out that rather than a red-blooded American patriot, “ICE Agent” was made by a Polish guy.



Using web records, business filings, social media, and other open-source information, The Standard identified the game’s creator as Jakub Rutkowski, a Polish citizen who lives in a suburb of Warsaw.



When reached by phone, Rutkowski said he developed the game for a client. He declined to share who that individual is but thinks it’s an American because of “his accent.”



The game is fairly simple.



Users pay $20 to mint an “ICE Agent” non-fungible token, which lets them play. They then buy $ICE cryptocurrency, which they use to buy “illegals”: NFTs that generate $ICE over time while locked in a “detention center” for 21 days.



The more people buy $ICE, the fewer tokens can exist, meaning each could become more valuable over time — if demand keeps growing.



It’s not the first time crypto opportunists have taken advantage of the buzz around morally questionable or tragic events to boost so-called meme coins. But those behind the game have taken it upon themselves to goad immigrants in advertisements and celebrate real ICE raids on social media.



Rutkowski said the team expedited the game’s launch so it would coincide with the Trump administration’s recent escalation of immigration enforcement.



“The main notion behind it is to make money,” he said. “It’s crypto, so if you don’t have something unique or controversial, it’s hard to get attention.”