New York Life’s Real Estate Investors and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. have purchased a distressed loan tied to the 23-story office tower at 353 Sacramento St., reflecting the reentry of large institutional investors to the San Francisco market.

The $101.6 million loan was marketed for sale by Aareal Bank of Germany last year, when the building’s previous owner, Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT of Los Angeles, said it expected to give up the property to foreclosure.

According to sources familiar with the deal, New York Life and Lincoln Property will pay $62.2 million, or about $218 per square foot, to assume the remainder of Pacific Oak’s debt, a 63% discount from the building’s purchase price nine years ago. The building was never foreclosed on, according to city and county records.

The 284,751-square-foot office tower, built in 1983, is two-thirds vacant, sources say. Available floor plans for lease or sublease average 12,000 square feet, the general size most office tenants in the market are seeking.