Production will take place at both sites, with Pier 70’s fermentation tanks handling the big sellers and 14th Street skewing toward one-offs and experiments like a creamy, caffeinated “horch-tado” that combines horchata with Four Barrel cold brew. (The spelling has not yet been finalized.) Overall, 20 beers are available at any given time, an array that Duatschek describes as light, drinkable beers from around the world.

There’s a hazy IPA, but only one. It is Kolsch — that crisp, subtle, balanced, German style — that will lead them to victory, in every sense. “It’s one of my favorite beers, ever, on the entire planet,” Duatschek says, “and I want to make it exactly like they make it in Cologne. It’s almost a perfect beer.” He sources the Hallertau hops from a farm in Germany, and, having won top honors this month at the California State Fair, is having trouble keeping up with demand. The beer might be cold, but this brewery has never been hotter.