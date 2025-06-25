Skip to main content
SF’s hottest new taproom pours the city’s ‘coldest beers’

The house that Kolsch built, Standard Deviant, has a new location at Pier 70 that’s drawing lines out the door.

Two smiling men stand behind a bar with taps and glasses, surrounded by a menu board listing different beer types and alcohol percentages.
Mark DeVito, left, and Paul Duatschek of Standard Deviant Brewing often look like they’re up to no good. | Source: Chris Behroozian for The Standard
By Astrid Kane and Photos by Chris Behroozian

Welcome to Swig City, where we point you toward can’t-miss drinks at the best bars, restaurants, and kolsch-loving craft breweries in the city. Cheers!

Standard Deviant, whose trio of owners slyly boast that their gold-medal-winning Kolsch is the coldest-tasting in town, is now the latest craft brewery to join the city’s beer renaissance. The maker of Tree People IPA, Helmet Head blond, and several increasingly popular nitro beers has opened its second taproom, at Dogpatch’s burgeoning Pier 70.

Co-owners Mark DeVito, Paul Duatschek, and Pete Vitt bring a tongue-in-cheek joviality to every interaction. When I visited, I couldn’t get one question out of my mouth without being amicably interrupted by one of the owners. “We don’t talk without beers in our hands,” DeVito insisted. 

So we cheers’d over a glass of barrel-aged rosé-saison, a seasonal “wine-beer” for which Duatschek procured zinfandel juice from near Clear Lake. It’s a pink-amber, lightly effervescent co-fermentation that ages in French oak for five months, producing a full-bodied beer, like a farmhouse saison, that goes down easy, like a summery rosé.

A person is holding one of four frothy beer mugs on a marble surface, wearing a shirt with a bold yellow and red emblem with &quot;Pollo&quot; written on it.
The owners are excited to give their new taproom a patina of divey-ness.
The image shows a lively bar with people sitting and chatting at tables. Art adorns the walls, and t-shirts hang above the bar. It's a bright, colorful space.
Standard Deviant has 20 beers available at any given time.

Beer temperature aside, Standard Deviant is undeniably cool. The mothership, which opened in 2016 on an industrial block of 14th Street — DeVito calls the neighborhood “LoSoNoMishMa,” a mashup of the Lower Haight, SoMa, the Mission, and Market Street — quickly became a popular after-work hangout. 

Standard Deviant cemented its reputation for affable excellence through collabs with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (its Hop on Muni IPA involved a Beer Week pub crawl) and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (the low-alcohol Helmet Head is designed to allow cyclists to throw back a couple and ride home safely). The taproom itself became a home for chili cook-offs and Trump impeachment drink specials, as well as the starting point of an annual 5K run that involves downing a Kolsch at a different bar every mile, a kind of mini Bay to Breakers.

Several hands hold glasses of amber and golden beer, toasting over a green marble table in a well-lit bar setting.
The rosé-saison, left, is among the more original offerings.

But the Pier 70 taproom is a different animal. It’s high-ceilinged and airy, with padel courts and a soon-to-open Breadbelly bakery in the same building. It may be a smidge too nice, at least to start. “We need time to scuff it up,” DeVito says, noting that 14th Street has a “patina of divey-ness” that developed over the years. “We’ll beat it in,” Duatschek adds. “We’re starting to get stickers everywhere.” 

Indeed, less than two weeks in, lived-in character is already accumulating. The walls are filling up with “Naked Gun” fan art, schedules for SF City Football Club’s soccer games at Kezar Stadium, and pennants that just say “Happy.” A bucket of green caps from bottles of the herbal digestive Underberg is filling up steadily. Lines on a wind-whipped Thursday afternoon extended out the door. The digital menu, styled like a train-station arrivals board, read “Thank You Let’s Rage.” 

Two men are happily posing with glasses of beer in a brewery. One sits casually on a metal stair, while the other stands, both smiling warmly.
Beer production will take place at both Pier 70 and the original 14th Street location.

Production will take place at both sites, with Pier 70’s fermentation tanks handling the big sellers and 14th Street skewing toward one-offs and experiments like a creamy, caffeinated “horch-tado” that combines horchata with Four Barrel cold brew. (The spelling has not yet been finalized.) Overall, 20 beers are available at any given time, an array that Duatschek describes as light, drinkable beers from around the world.

There’s a hazy IPA, but only one. It is Kolsch — that crisp, subtle, balanced, German style — that will lead them to victory, in every sense. “It’s one of my favorite beers, ever, on the entire planet,” Duatschek says, “and I want to make it exactly like they make it in Cologne. It’s almost a perfect beer.” He sources the Hallertau hops from a farm in Germany, and, having won top honors this month at the California State Fair, is having trouble keeping up with demand. The beer might be cold, but this brewery has never been hotter.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

