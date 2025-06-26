Warriors maneuver on draft day, throw a pair of darts at end of second round

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

The Warriors knew earlier in the week that they didn’t need to hold onto their 41st pick. The middle of the draft was bloated, in their opinion, and their preferred path was to take a pair of swings for talent they had a feeling would still be there late.

So Golden State traded down from No. 41, picking up the 52nd and 59th pick. Then they swung a deal to move up three spots, from No. 59 to No. 56.

The transactioning mirrored last year’s maneuvering and resulted in the Warriors selecting Alex Toohey — a 6-foot-8 Australian forward — and Will Richard, a 3-and-D guard who won the championship with the Florida Gators last year.