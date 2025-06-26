Benches clear, tempers flare, and the Giants take a humbling sweep

The Giants were fed up, and Hayden Birdsong’s 12th pitch of the game, a 97.5 mph blazer, was delivered directly to López’s left thigh/hip area, a clear message that the Giants will fight back if opposing teams continue to throw so far inside that their hitters become targets.

One of the plunkings shelved third baseman Casey Schmitt, who wasn’t able to play Thursday because he was getting a CT scan for his left wrist after Calvin Faucher popped him with a fastball Wednesday.

The Giants did what they virtually promised to do and threw a first-inning retaliation pitch at Miami’s No. 3 hitter Otto López, a gesture that signified their frustration over getting drilled by pitches three times Wednesday and nine times over nine games.

Baseball players police themselves, and that’s exactly what happened in the Giants’ ugly 12-5 loss to the Marlins on Thursday that featured a benches-clearing incident in the seventh inning.

The benches and bullpens emptied onto the field, and Willy Adames and Logan Webb sprinted to the scene. Jung Hoo Lee was among those pulling the usually mild-mannered Flores off the field, and order was restored.

The Giants were swept by the mediocre Marlins and have lost eight of 11, and their frustrations boiled over in the seventh inning after Cade Gibson struck out Wilmer Flores. He was furious about being called out on a check swing but apparently heard some disparaging words from the Marlins side and popped off himself.

Why López, who was a Giant in spring training last year and designated for assignment when the season began? Because he was the No. 3 hitter, just like the Giants’ Heliot Ramos, who has been hit four times in recent days and 10 on the season. When messages like this are sent, it’s often a tit-for-tat situation.

The situation came early. With two outs and the bases empty in the first inning, Birdsong wasted no time against López, who had five hits and four RBIs in the series’ first two games. The right-hander’s first pitch nailed López, who glared at Birdsong and walked slowly toward first base.

Asked before the game how the Giants could counteract all the plunkings, manager Bob Melvin said, “It just depends. Depends on the situation.”

In the baseball world of retaliation, the Giants did it right. Before the game, Birdsong got called into Melvin’s office for a brief chat and was met at his locker by Webb, a team leader who spoke with him for several minutes — it’s likely they weren’t discussing dinner plans.

After Wednesday night’s game, Webb suggested, “The game finds a way to even itself out. It will,” and added, “I guess pitchers have to do a better job of protecting those guys.” Ramos had mentioned baseball’s unwritten rules, including those covering retaliation, and said, “Those rules are what keeps the feel of the game.”

So it was no surprise how the Giants responded. Birdsong hit López in the lower body. Anything up high, and the 23-year-old right-hander likely would have been ejected. As it was, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough was the one who was ejected — the umpires gathered after the drilling and chose to give warnings to both benches, prompting McCullough to storm out of the dugout and earn a quick ejection.

On Birdsong’s next pitch, Agustín Ramírez doubled, and Kyle Stowers followed with a three-run homer. In the Marlins’ minds, it was payback for the payback. Two innings later, Ramírez crushed a two-run homer, and suddenly the Giants trailed 5-0.

The Giants tied the game with two runs in the third on Rafael Devers’ home run and three in the fourth on Adames’ RBI single and Brett Wisely’s two-run double. Devers was buzzed in the fourth by lefty reliever Josh Simpson, who threw a high, hard one, coming in on a 3-1 count and giving Devers a free base.

Birdsong got the loss — he walked his first two batters in the fifth, both of whom scored during a decisive three-run rally. The Marlins made it a blowout with four more runs in the eighth.