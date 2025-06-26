In 2017, Hallowell faced accusations of abuse from more than two dozen workers, including a female employee who alleged he said he wanted to have sex with her as she presented a proposal for a wine program.

Following the accusations, Hallowell, who got his start under Alice Waters at Berkeley’s renowned Chez Panisse and opened the wood-fired Pizzaiolo in 2005, apologized publicly. He stepped away from his restaurant group, which also operated Penrose and Boot & Shoe Service — both of which later closed. The scandal broke at the height of the #MeToo movement; one year later, however, Hallowell was back in the kitchen, armed with a 12-point plan for holding himself accountable that included encouraging employees to soak him in a dunk tank once a month.