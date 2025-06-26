Drug market blitz: Cops make 97 arrests in one day

San Francisco police announced 97 arrests were made Wednesday in an operation officials said “appears to be the largest one-day fugitive-focused enforcement in recent history.”

The action, which included multiple law enforcement agencies, is the latest crackdown on drug markets around the city.

Of the 97 people arrested, 79 had arrest warrants, police said in a press release. Officers seized “suspected fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine” totaling 16.5 grams, according to department officials. (If you don’t have a calculator handy, that’s 0.03 pounds.)

Forty-nine people were booked into jail Wednesday with outstanding warrants, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office booking log published Thursday. Three people appear to have been booked on suspicion of drug-dealing. The Standard was unable to verify whether they were arrested during the blitz operation.