The money will restore funding for about 57 positions, according to the mayor’s office, leaving approximately 40 jobs still on the chopping block. Lurie’s plan to slash 1,300 unfilled positions is still on the table, and the number may rise slightly.

Supervisors on the Budget and Appropriations Committee approved $15 million to prevent layoffs Mayor Daniel Lurie had proposed to plug a historic deficit of roughly $800 million.

One of the more contentious elements of this year’s City Hall budget was resolved early Thursday after a day’s worth of negotiations that ended at 2 a.m.

“Passing this budget also required painful decisions that were, unfortunately, necessary to set up our entire city for success,” Lurie said in a statement Thursday, adding that his austerity measures will save the city around $300 million in successive budget years.

If the remaining layoffs are approved, it will be the first time since the Great Recession that the city is forced to hand out pink slips. About 34,800 employees work for the city; the layoffs would represent less than half a percent of the total. Lurie’s plan to cut jobs faced pushback from unions, as well as from Supervisor Connie Chan.

In a statement, Chan said, “It is the Board of Supervisors’ intent to restore all the proposed layoffs and we provided necessary funding to do so, but we know the Executive Branch holds the spending authority and makes personnel decisions.”

Many of the reductions within Lurie’s $15.9 billion budget will come through a $185 million decrease in funding for contracts and nonprofits. The mayor has also set aside an emergency fund of $400 million in case President Donald Trump withholds federal money.