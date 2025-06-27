49ers star Deommodore Lenoir arrested, charged with misdemeanor

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
Star 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday evening on a misdemeanor charge, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TMZ first reported that Lenoir had been arrested in L.A. on one count of resisting a peace officer after he refused to surrender the car keys of a man named Marcus Cunningham, who was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Sheriff records indicate Cunningham’s charge is a felony. Cunningham allegedly threw his keys to Lenoir while the two were double-parked and approached by the officer.
Sheriff’s Department records say Lenoir was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th St. division at 5:30 p.m. and booked at 9:40 p.m. He was released on his own recognizance at 1:18 a.m. Cunningham, according to records, has not yet been released. Lenoir has an L.A. court date set for July 25; 49ers veterans report for training camp July 22.
The 25-year-old cornerback was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He started two games as a rookie, and has since developed into one of the team’s key leaders on defense.
Subscribe to The Dime
News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday.
Lenoir thrived as a nickel corner last season, but the 49ers are hoping to play him as an outside corner in 2025.
In November, the Los Angeles native signed a five-year, $88 million extension that made him one of the highest-paid players on the 49ers’ defense. Lenoir started all 15 games he played in, recorded nine passes defended, registered two interceptions, and narrowly missed earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.