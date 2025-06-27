49ers star Deommodore Lenoir arrested, charged with misdemeanor

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

Star 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday evening on a misdemeanor charge, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

TMZ first reported that Lenoir had been arrested in L.A. on one count of resisting a peace officer after he refused to surrender the car keys of a man named Marcus Cunningham, who was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Sheriff records indicate Cunningham’s charge is a felony. Cunningham allegedly threw his keys to Lenoir while the two were double-parked and approached by the officer.