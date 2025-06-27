The ethnic studies program has been criticized for including politically inflected material, such as an exercise instructing students to rank various racial, socioeconomic, and gender identities based on the amount of power they have in the world and one asking them to role-play as Israeli soldiers herding Palestinians into refugee camps.

But teachers are fighting back, and the district is considering rushing through an updated curriculum to keep the course in place for 2025-26, sources say.

The course would remain a graduation requirement for incoming freshmen but would not be offered to any high school students next year, giving district staff time to develop an alternative curriculum and get it approved by the board.

According to sources, the district decided to cancel the ethnic studies program for the next school year to assuage concerns over the course, which was mandated for all high school freshmen in 2024-25.

The San Francisco Unified School District’s ethnic studies class has been a source of debate among officials, donors, and parent organizers since an investigation by The Standard last month outlined the unconventional approval process behind the course and its politically charged content.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“[Teachers] will suddenly be reassigned to world history … and have likely never taught it before,” Aguirre wrote.

Samantha Aguirre , another SFUSD teacher, wrote on a district parents Facebook group about the implications of pausing the course.

“I have a BIG ask!” she wrote. “The superintendent is trying to pause ES to give into political pressure. I need YOUR help.”

Carolina Samayoa, a social studies teacher at Lowell High School, posted on her public Instagram account on Wednesday that she wants students to write emails to the district in defense of the ethnic studies class.

Teachers defending the course said canceling it could create a domino effect for DEI-related programs in the city.

“If you agree with [the ethnic studies suspension], you must be a right-wing Trumper who doesn’t care about Black and Brown people,” the parent said of the language in the materials shared by district teachers. “This is another example of teachers telling students what to think, not how to think.”

Kimberly B., who refused to give her last name out of fear of retribution from teachers, said the posts — along with an entire toolkit regarding ethnic studies — are divisive and mischaracterize the opposition. Kimberly and other parents say they believe ethnic studies is a necessary school subject, but the current iteration teaches only one worldview.

At least one district parent said Samayoa’s posts illustrate why the course should be dropped.

“This move will be a concession of defeat to racist political interests that are seeking to eradicate multiracial education,” a document circulating among staff reads. “The implications are far-reaching beyond ethnic studies.”

The board approved its budget for the upcoming school year Tuesday night, with a reduction in spending on ethnic studies from more than $2 million to less than $500,000. While the state previously approved a semester of ethnic studies as a graduation requirement starting with the class of 2030, Gov. Gavin Newsom has revoked funding for its implementation. SFUSD’s ethnic studies course is slated to run for two semesters.

The course was taught for more than a decade before it was mandated for all freshmen at the start of the last school year. Questions from The Standard to the district about the ethnic studies program have gone unanswered since the unapproved budget was published last week.

For the last month, SFUSD has been scrubbing and altering content in its publicly posted ethnic studies curriculum, removing references to the Chinese Red Guards and white male privilege.

Parent organizer Viviane Safrin, who has been pushing the district to make changes to its curriculum since 2023, said the ethnic studies class has the potential to be inclusive and beneficial to students, but stalling on making a decision isn’t helping anyone.