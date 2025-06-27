It’s unusual for anything in this city, especially a project with an ocean view, to be built within a month. But then, nothing about the saga of converting a portion of the Great Highway into a park has been usual.

Among the most daring skaters at the park was William Montgomery, a soft-spoken 10-year-old with a penchant for vertical ramps and big, gnarly bowls. Clad in pads that looked twice his size, he careened around the ramps, waves crashing in the background as he shot off ledges and hit kickflips with casual steez. For him, the park is not nearly as epic as the one he normally goes to, in Potrero Hill, but he appreciates that it has more room for street skating, a style he’s been venturing into lately. All in all, he’s just glad to have another park in his hometown.