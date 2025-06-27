Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the U.S. Navy is renaming the USNS Harvey Milk after a World War II Medal of Honor recipient. The rare ship renaming drew sharp criticism from Democrats, especially for its timing during Pride Month.

The fleet replenishment oiler will henceforth be known as the Oscar V. Peterson, honoring a Navy chief who died heroically during the Battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942. Hegseth made the announcement in a video on X.

“We are taking the politics out of ship naming,” Hegseth said. “We’re not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration.”

Oscar Verner Peterson, a chief water tender aboard the USS Neosho, led a repair party when the Cimarron-class oiler ship was severely damaged by Japanese dive bombers. Despite being wounded, Peterson single-handedly closed bulkhead stop valves to keep the ship operational. Days later, he died from his injuries and burns; he received the Medal of Honor posthumously.

The oiler’s Milk name was announced in August 2016, shortly before President Donald Trump’s first election victory. The ship was christened in 2021 with the name Milk and entered service in 2023. The 746-foot ship was briefly in the San Francisco Port in March 2024.