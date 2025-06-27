Tech billionaires are obsessed with this dystopian sci-fi novel. The author had no idea 

“It’s kind of a phenomenon here in Silicon Valley,” the Salesforce chief gushed about “We Are Legion (We Are Bob),” an obscure title by Dennis E. Taylor that was published a decade ago, to investors on a May 28 call. “All these CEOs are reading this one book, saying, ‘Yes, this is exactly what’s going to happen.’”



It’s perhaps a little alarming, considering that the events of the book include a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out the vast majority of humanity and the dead being drafted into virtual bondage as AI space soldiers. But Benioff is right about the enthusiasm from his fellow CEOs: OpenAI chief Sam Altman has tweeted about the book, and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman has been handing out copies to friends.



And although some in Silicon Valley view the author as somewhat of a prophet, Taylor did not foresee his book acquiring such a high-powered following. In fact, the 68-year-old retired Canadian programmer, who lives in a suburb of Vancouver, was unaware of its newfound hit status until The Standard contacted him.