The Metreon opened in 1999, initially envisioned as a kind of interactive theme park with arcades, toy stores, and a play area meant to resemble “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.

Sony, the original developer, gave up on the effort and in 2006 sold the property to the Westfield Group and real estate company Forest City Enterprises, which turned it into a traditional shopping center.

The Metreon is the second major retail property in San Francisco that TMG has been linked to this year. Sources say the firm is still in negotiations to purchase a stake in Macy’s Union Square store, a deal that would keep the flagship location at least partially open while other portions of the property are redeveloped.