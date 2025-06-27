Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Politics

Scott Wiener launches 2028 bid for Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress

If the speaker emerita decides to retire, the state senator could transfer his campaign war chest into a new committee to run in 2026.

A man with glasses and a beard looking thoughtful, wearing a suit and tie, blurred saxophonist in the background.
Scott Wiener has been eyeing Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress since launching an exploratory committee in 2023. | Source: Jana Ašenbrennerová for The Standard
By Josh Koehn

State Sen. Scott Wiener filed paperwork Friday to run for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress — the only question is how soon.

Filings list Wiener as a candidate in 2028, and since launching an exploratory committee in 2023, he’s repeatedly said he would never challenge the two-time former House speaker from San Francisco. However, if Pelosi decides not to seek another term next year — a real possibility for the 85-year-old — then Wiener could simply form a new committee for 2026 and transfer the campaign funds.

“I’ve been clear that I intend to run for this seat whenever the race opens up, whether in 2026 or 2028,” Wiener said in a statement. “This filing is a critical step to prepare for the serious work of running to succeed one of the icons of American politics.”

Pelosi has been cagey about whether she plans to run in 2026. She already has one Democratic challenger in Saikat Chakrabarti, a centimillionaire (at least on paper) who was one of Stripe’s first engineers before serving as campaign manager and chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“In a potential race against extremely wealthy candidates who can self-fund, I’ll have to work very hard to prepare to go toe to toe,” Wiener said. “I’ve dedicated my life to the people of San Francisco and our core values, and representing our great city in Congress — as we fight for our democracy, healthcare, housing, and basic civil rights — would be a deep honor.”

Wiener’s exploratory committee for Pelosi’s seat has raised more than $900,000, according to a campaign spokesperson. Wiener was advised by attorneys that he would be better off launching a campaign now, as his continued fundraising could legally qualify him as a candidate for Congress.

In February, The Standard reported that Democratic Party officials had commissioned research on possible successors to Pelosi. Her daughter Christine Pelosi has served as an official for the national party and is frequently mentioned as a potential candidate.

Josh Koehn can be reached at josh@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CongressElectionsNancy PelosiPoliticsScott Wiener