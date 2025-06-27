State Sen. Scott Wiener filed paperwork Friday to run for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress — the only question is how soon.

Filings list Wiener as a candidate in 2028, and since launching an exploratory committee in 2023, he’s repeatedly said he would never challenge the two-time former House speaker from San Francisco. However, if Pelosi decides not to seek another term next year — a real possibility for the 85-year-old — then Wiener could simply form a new committee for 2026 and transfer the campaign funds.

“I’ve been clear that I intend to run for this seat whenever the race opens up, whether in 2026 or 2028,” Wiener said in a statement. “This filing is a critical step to prepare for the serious work of running to succeed one of the icons of American politics.”