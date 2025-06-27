Skip to main content
Oakland airport demotes San Francisco in bizarre name change

Officials settled on Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport after San Francisco Bay Oakland International didn't pan out.

Two individuals at an airport hold hands behind a queue barrier, one with colorful socks, the other with a suitcase.
Oakland’s airport is getting another name that again mentions San Francisco. | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard
By Tomoki Chien and Michael McLaughlin

Oakland airport officials are trying again to rebrand by tapping into San Francisco’s cache.

The Port of Oakland, which operates the international airport, said Friday that it’s changing the name to Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

The airport rebranded as San Francisco Bay Oakland International in 2024, in an effort to “bring more business” to the East Bay.

That prompted its cross-bay neighbor San Francisco International Airport to sue for trademark infringement, alleging that confused travelers, intending to fly to SFO, had instead booked tickets to Oakland. A judge ordered that the old name, Oakland International Airport, be used while the suit plays out.

But now OAK officials say putting “Oakland” before “San Francisco” reflects the airport’s “strong Oakland and East Bay identity and its convenient role as a gateway to the entire San Francisco Bay Area,” according to a statement.

In a letter sent Friday to SFO officials, the Port of Oakland left open the possibility that it may again switch the name.

Craig Simon, the port’s director of aviation, wrote that the agency “continues to believe” the original rename doesn’t infringe on San Francisco’s trademark, and “this will be borne out in the evidence at trial.”

“In the meantime, however, the Port needs to implement a new name for OAK while we wait for a final legal resolution,” Simon wrote.

A spokesperson for SFO did not comment, citing the active litigation.

“Oakland has a trademark for Oakland International Airport,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said when the city sued to stop the first name change. “It should use that and stay away from San Francisco’s brand.”

Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

