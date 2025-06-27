Nick and Monique have been running “The Rock,” as they call it, for a few years after deciding to give up their first careers — him with San Francisco Fire Department, her in tech — in favor of ones that would allow them more flexibility. As their family has grown, they’ve been on the hunt for the right location to expand their restaurant footprint and fell in love with the Outer Sunset — biking along the dunes, playing at the beach, and eating at neighborhood staples like Hook Fish Co. and Java Beach Cafe — when they were living in the area for six months while doing home renovations.