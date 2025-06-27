The Giants at the halfway point: The good, the bad, and what must change

At the midway point, here’s a look back at the first half, a look ahead to the second half, and how Team Buster could make a run at the playoffs.

The season’s first 81 games gave no definitive answers. The next 81 will tell all.

Who are the Giants? The team fans fell in love with in the first weeks of the season? Or the team that frustrated those same fans in recent weeks?

What went right?

The Giants jumped out to a 12-4 start, back when Jung Hoo Lee was emerging as the hottest commodity at Third and King, and rode one of the majors’ top pitching staffs to a high point of 12 games above .500 (41-29). Despite the freefall to end the first half, with losses in eight of 11 games, the Giants remain a contender.

Universally expected to finish fourth in the National League West, the Giants spent a good chunk of the first half in second place. It helped that they kept injuries to a minimum, though Justin Verlander missed a month and Matt Chapman a couple of weeks.

Heliot Ramos led the Giants in homers, average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage and could be the team’s first homegrown outfielder with consecutive All-Star berths since Jack Clark in 1978 and 1979. Wilmer Flores became an RBI connoisseur, and no one cared about his exit velocity. Casey Schmitt was crushing the ball (.375 average, 1.090 OPS in 14 games) before taking a pitch off his left wrist Wednesday. And, of course, Rafael Devers made a splash simply by showing up.

Logan Webb is a lock for the All-Star team — in the first half, he led the league in innings and ranked second in ERA and third in strikeouts. Robbie Ray was pitcher of the month for May. Randy Rodriguez (0.77 ERA), Erik Miller (0.99), Tyler Rogers (1.69), and Camilo Doval (2.78) provided reliable late-inning relief.

What went wrong?

On the pitching side, it wasn’t all glorious. Ryan Walker lost his closer’s job. Jordan Hicks pitched himself out of the rotation and all the way to Boston. The Giants won two of Verlander’s first three starts, then lost seven of nine. Sean Hjelle, whose wife made allegations of abuse , was seen shaking hands with teammates after Thursday’s game and was optioned to Triple-A.

LaMonte Wade Jr. never found his groove and was hitting .167 when traded to Anaheim, where he’s hitting .185. Patrick Bailey hit .190, a discouraging sign considering how badly he slumped in the second half the past two seasons. Lee has hit .199 in 42 games since May 7. Tyler Fitzgerald hit .127 in 20 June games, earning a demotion to Triple-A, long after Luis Matos was optioned for hitting .167. Adames, the $182 million man, was hitting in the .100s through June 10 before showing life. Backup catcher Sam Huff was taken off the roster after hitting .208, replaced by Andrew Knizner, who has hit .111.

Somehow, despite it all, the Giants were 16th in runs.

That the Giants had a winning record was a testament to their pitching staff. Certainly not their offense, which was excruciatingly bad, ranking bottom third in most every category: 21st in OBP and doubles, 22nd in homers, 24th in steals, batting average, and OPS and 25th in hits, slugging percentage, and total bases.

What are the grades?

Posey gets an A. Even an A-plus. Who would have thought he’d be in the running for Executive of the Year, especially with the offseason moves not yet panning out, at least statistically? Adames hit .215 with a team-high 90 strikeouts, and Verlander was winless through 12 starts.

It was more than that. It was the change in culture and direction and smart internal decision-making with the hiring of Zack Minasian and Randy Winn. The mutual trust between the boss and team was evident with Posey’s desire for roster and lineup continuity, and fans largely loved the fact that there were no openers or widespread platooning.

Posey shook up the roster June 4, replacing Wade with Dom Smith, among other moves, and the Giants responded with seven straight wins. He shocked the baseball world by trading for Devers, which didn’t immediately ignite the offense, but he’ll undoubtedly provide a legitimate threat in the second half.

The bullpen gets an A. The rotation a B. The defense a B. The offense a D-minus. And the manager a B-plus with the way Bob Melvin orchestrated his relievers — the bullpen posted the majors’ lowest ERA, 2.86 — and kept the team in contention despite a meager offense. Going 19-15 in one-run decisions was an accomplishment; the 19 wins were most in the majors.