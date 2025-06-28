Mayor Daniel Lurie broke his silence on the embattled San Francisco Zoo, signaling a push to oust the current CEO Tanya Peterson. But Peterson made it clear she’s not resigning.

Lurie released a statement Friday night urging the zoo board to “develop a plan to name a new CEO,” saying that new leadership would allow the zoo to become “truly world-class” and welcome the pandas to the city.

The contentious situation arose from City Hall sources who said that Peterson had informed Lurie she would resign, prompting Lurie to weigh in on Peterson’s employment publicly.

Peterson told The Standard Friday night that she did not resign. Instead, she said she will have two important meetings next week — one with a corporate sponsor in Denver and the other via Zoom with her zoo colleagues who are in China.