Where San Francisco’s top interior designers really shop for furniture

The first Sunday of the month — weather permitting — Nozawa attends the Alameda Point Antiques Faire. The secondhand vintage market brings together dealers from across the West Coast, and there are goodies, from furniture to jewelry, for everyone. “Some of my favorite pieces have come from just wandering around,” said Nozawa, best known for her work on San Francisco businesses Fiat Lux, Bar Iris, and Mureta & Co. In 2009, she bought a set of midcentury chairs from Alameda Point for $60 apiece, only to learn they were the original Maurice Pre designs, worth way more. (She found a set of 12 online that cost $48,000.)