Where San Francisco’s top interior designers really shop for furniture

Recommendations are a dime a dozen, but in Pro Tips, we go directly to the source, asking experts for their professional opinions on the city’s best cultural offerings.
Sure, Facebook Marketplace can be a gold mine. But if you’re trying to score furniture in San Francisco, nothing quite beats the tactile joy of shopping in person, feeling fabrics between your fingertips or sinking into a comfy couch.
But where should you begin? On one end of the expense spectrum, there are the luxe showrooms at San Francisco Design Center. On the other, there’s the 20,000-square-foot furniture emporium Stuff by Luxe, reopening in September after its beloved parent store, Stuff, closed in 2024. The options are abundant and overwhelming.
So we went straight to the source: interior designers. Nine of San Francisco’s savviest tell us where they really shop for furniture — from antique markets where they snag designer chairs for cheap to local retailers crammed with glassware and gorgeous lamps. Whether you’re hunting for a new coffee table or merely want to browse for inspiration, these are the nine spots to know.
Noz Nozawa, Noz Design
The first Sunday of the month — weather permitting — Nozawa attends the Alameda Point Antiques Faire. The secondhand vintage market brings together dealers from across the West Coast, and there are goodies, from furniture to jewelry, for everyone. “Some of my favorite pieces have come from just wandering around,” said Nozawa, best known for her work on San Francisco businesses Fiat Lux, Bar Iris, and Mureta & Co. In 2009, she bought a set of midcentury chairs from Alameda Point for $60 apiece, only to learn they were the original Maurice Pre designs, worth way more. (She found a set of 12 online that cost $48,000.)
Emilie Munroe, Studio Munroe
Pick: Arden Home
For the Studio Munroe founder, who does residential and commercial projects, there’s no better place to shop than Arden Home in Hayes Valley. “It is great, because they have a whole variety, and you can place custom orders,” she said, noting that she is obsessed with the uniquely shaped beds. Munroe recently completed a residential project in Paris using pieces from the store.
Kendall Wilkinson, Kendall Wilkinson Design
Pick: Coup d’Etat
Wilkinson, who has designed some seriously striking projects in California, Hawaii, and the East Coast, is a regular at Coup d’Etat, which she says “feels more like an immersive gallery than a showroom.” The Design District store, known for its bold and sculptural pieces, is where Wilkinson goes when she’s sourcing “something unexpected, soulful, and statement-making.” You can find everything from hand-blown glass light fixtures to solid steel vanities.
Heather Hilliard, Heather Hilliard Design
Pick: Bright on Presidio
For remarkably designed light fixtures that are functional but unique, Hilliard recommends checking out Bright on Presidio in Presidio Heights, which sources pieces from all over the world. She gravitates toward the collection of table lamps by Italian artist Christiane Perrochon. “I’m in love with the colors and shapes of her pieces,” Hilliard said.
If you’re looking to splurge on beautiful kitchenware or accents for your living room, Jain’s recommendation is March, a home goods store in Presidio Heights. “The glassware, the hand-thrown ceramics, the beautifully woven linens, home accessories … everything is so thoughtfully made,” she said. For Jain, the appeal goes beyond sourcing for her own projects; March is also her go-to for housewarming and birthday gifts for “design-forward” friends. “There’s quiet poetry to that space,” she said. “It’s where simplicity becomes its own kind of luxury.”
Marea Clark, Marea Clark Interiors
Pick: Hewn
For timeless and classic pieces, Clark, whose residential projects embody San Francisco’s comfort and breeziness, recommends Hewn in the Design District. “The showroom is beautifully curated and features exceptional manufacturers who craft timeless, well-made pieces,” she said. The showroom is like an art gallery, full of furniture, fabrics, lighting, and rugs from eclectic designers.
Eva Klein, Loczi Design
Pick: Kneedler Fauchère
Having worked on projects ranging from a modern farmhouse in Palo Alto to an elegant Victorian in Hayes Valley, Klein knows a thing or two about where to snag the most beautiful decor. “For contemporary furniture styles and beautifully unique fabrics, I highly recommend exploring the San Francisco Design Center; particularly, Kneedler Fauchère,” Klein said. The wholesaler carries functional and beautiful art, accessories, furniture, and lighting. Klein is particularly fond of the distinctive textiles that can “really elevate a space.”
Kristen Peña, Kristen Peña Interiors
Pick: The Future Perfect
Peña recommends Pac Heights store The Future Perfect, which partners with artisans to “create one-of-a-kind pieces, from candlesticks to sofas,” she said. “You’re always going to find something special.” The gallery offers a range of home goods, including bold rugs, rattan barstools, planters, and even corkscrews. “Even if you’re just browsing, it’s an experience.”
Tineke Triggs, Tineke Triggs Interiors
Pick: The Perish Trust
After 30 years in San Francisco, Triggs has developed a deep affinity for the design scene, “especially when it comes to sourcing standout furniture pieces.” She often turns to The Perish Trust, a “modern day general store” just a few blocks from the Painted Ladies that carries gorgeous plates, artwork, candlestick holders, and mugs by local artisans. Triggs is fond of the “beautifully curated selections that spark conversation.”