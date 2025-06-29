Out on the town with the best-dressed 76-year-old in San Francisco

“People are naturally drawn to him because of his style and vibes; the way he views friendships surpasses age gaps,” says Josh (who declined to share his last name), a fashion photographer who considers Hom a mentor. “I don’t even know how he does what he does, at his age especially.”

Over snacks and tea cocktails at 13 Orphans, a stylish mahjong speakeasy inside Oakland’s beloved Baba’s House, Hom tells me he was born in Chinatown to Chinese immigrant parents. While his siblings turned to medicine, as the classic first-generation immigrant path instructs, Hom was a “delinquent, a black sheep.” He frequented pool joints as early as 14, sneaking in thanks to his personal connections. He skipped high school altogether to work his way up at a shoe store. Later, he became interested in graphic design and got a college degree in the field, then worked at various firms. Most notably, he worked on the celebrated branding of the clothing line Esprit. Hom retired in his 50s.