Photos: They’re here. They’re queer. They’re looking for birds

The group included seasoned birders and first-timers. According to co-leader Alyssa Winn, the mission is not only to create an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community but to make birding accessible to people of all experience levels.

We wandered through the park, searching. Group rules require that once a bird is spotted, there is silence until everyone has had a chance to observe its flight, listen to its call, and consult their guidebooks. Within minutes, a scrub jay appeared, hopping through the bushes. In unison, about 30 binoculars were raised to follow its blue feathers as it moved from branch to branch.