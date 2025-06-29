Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: They’re here. They’re queer. They’re looking for birds

A meetup celebrates Pride with binoculars and rejoices in the “queerness of nature.”

Two people stand on a rocky hilltop using binoculars, with a cityscape and greenery in the background. One wears an orange cap and the other a backpack.
Source: Jonah Reenders for The Standard
Culture

Photos: They’re here. They’re queer. They’re looking for birds

A meetup celebrates Pride with binoculars and rejoices in the “queerness of nature.”

By Photos and text by Jonah Reenders

Pride Month in San Francisco has celebrations of every variety. Drag shows on street corners, at brunch, and in the climbing gym. DJ sets at Dolores Park. Day parties at El Rio. Hell, a friend recently hosted a tooth-reveal Pride party after finishing a stint with Invisalign. 

So perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised on a recent sunny morning when my friends and I found ourselves celebrating Pride at Corona Heights Park, equipped with binoculars, quirky T-shirts, and sun hats. Yes, this was a gathering of Queer Birders Bay Area — the group’s largest gathering, in fact, since its founding in 2022, with 34 in attendance. Move over, straight grandparents: Birding is gay now.

A group of people, some with binoculars and one pointing, are gathered on rocky terrain under a clear blue sky, engaging in outdoor observation.
Two people stand on rocky terrain under a clear blue sky. One uses binoculars, wearing a cap, backpack, and casual clothes. The other has a shoulder bag.
Two people are sitting on rocks, smiling. They wear casual outdoor clothes, hats, and hold binoculars. A hilly urban landscape is visible in the background.
A person in a bird-patterned shirt uses blue binoculars, standing in front of trees, with sunglasses on their head and a camera strap around their neck.

The group included seasoned birders and first-timers. According to co-leader Alyssa Winn, the mission is not only to create an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community but to make birding accessible to people of all experience levels.

We wandered through the park, searching. Group rules require that once a bird is spotted, there is silence until everyone has had a chance to observe its flight, listen to its call, and consult their guidebooks. Within minutes, a scrub jay appeared, hopping through the bushes. In unison, about 30 binoculars were raised to follow its blue feathers as it moved from branch to branch.

Two individuals, wearing hats and sunglasses, are looking at a bird identification guide while standing at an overlook with a cityscape in the background.
A person with a tattooed arm, wearing a pink jacket and sunglasses on their head, is taking a photo against a blurry urban landscape.

Queer people migrate to cities seeking community and acceptance, but that can often mean sacrificing easy access to nature. Queer Birders Bay Area gets people outside, “reveling,” as The New York Times recently put it, “in the queerness of nature.” All of the group’s events are in locations accessible by public transportation, so no one has to travel far. 

Birdwatching just blocks from the Castro, where so many fought for our rights, reminded us why we gather and build community. The park was full of birds that morning. We reached the peak just as a flock of cherry-headed conures darted past. A red-tailed hawk perched in an oak, while a shimmering Anna’s hummingbird flashed its ruby throat. We lingered, talking about Pride plans, recent night heron sightings at Lake Merritt, and next month’s Queer Birders event.

A group of people stand on a dry grassy hill, looking out over a rusted metal railing. They appear to be observing or studying something in the distance.
A group of people stands outdoors, looking through binoculars. They are enjoying a sunny day, dressed casually, with city scenery in the background.
A group of people stands on a hill overlooking a city with densely packed buildings. They're near a fence, with a sunny sky above and communication towers visible.

As we descended, a northern mockingbird flew overhead, and 30 binoculars again lifted, the pink triangle atop Twin Peaks visible in the distance.

Filed Under

AnimalsCultureLGBTQ+SF Pride