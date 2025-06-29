Photos: They’re here. They’re queer. They’re looking for birds

Pride Month in San Francisco has celebrations of every variety. Drag shows on street corners, at brunch, and in the climbing gym. DJ sets at Dolores Park. Day parties at El Rio. Hell, a friend recently hosted a tooth-reveal Pride party after finishing a stint with Invisalign.
So perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised on a recent sunny morning when my friends and I found ourselves celebrating Pride at Corona Heights Park, equipped with binoculars, quirky T-shirts, and sun hats. Yes, this was a gathering of Queer Birders Bay Area — the group’s largest gathering, in fact, since its founding in 2022, with 34 in attendance. Move over, straight grandparents: Birding is gay now.
The group included seasoned birders and first-timers. According to co-leader Alyssa Winn, the mission is not only to create an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community but to make birding accessible to people of all experience levels.
We wandered through the park, searching. Group rules require that once a bird is spotted, there is silence until everyone has had a chance to observe its flight, listen to its call, and consult their guidebooks. Within minutes, a scrub jay appeared, hopping through the bushes. In unison, about 30 binoculars were raised to follow its blue feathers as it moved from branch to branch.
Queer people migrate to cities seeking community and acceptance, but that can often mean sacrificing easy access to nature. Queer Birders Bay Area gets people outside, “reveling,” as The New York Times recently put it, “in the queerness of nature.” All of the group’s events are in locations accessible by public transportation, so no one has to travel far.
Birdwatching just blocks from the Castro, where so many fought for our rights, reminded us why we gather and build community. The park was full of birds that morning. We reached the peak just as a flock of cherry-headed conures darted past. A red-tailed hawk perched in an oak, while a shimmering Anna’s hummingbird flashed its ruby throat. We lingered, talking about Pride plans, recent night heron sightings at Lake Merritt, and next month’s Queer Birders event.
As we descended, a northern mockingbird flew overhead, and 30 binoculars again lifted, the pink triangle atop Twin Peaks visible in the distance.