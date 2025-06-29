Some of the best new Santa Cruz restaurants were born of pop-ups — and that includes The Midway, a cozy spot from chef-owner Katherine Stern, who started it as a brunch stand at a couple of the town’s farmers markets. She opened The Midway at the end of 2023, and the food is simple but thoughtful and extremely locally driven. (Stern still sources almost exclusively from the farmers market.) Sour cream pancakes come with a compote of rhubarb, a dollop of creme fraiche, and cornmeal crumbles. A gem salad is topped with crispy breadcrumbs, and a carrot-coconut soup is enlivened with mint, peanuts, and cilantro. She also makes tangy loquat jam; take a jar to go. The Midway serves dinner too.



After brunch, stop at the vintage store Tomboy next door. With an eagle-eye curation of hip western wear like cowboy boots, bolos, fringed suede, and denim, it’s Beyonce-meets-Brooklyn level. The Midway, 1209 Soquel Ave.; Tomboy, 1207 Soquel Ave., Midtown, Santa Cruz