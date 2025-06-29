Photos: SF celebrates LGBTQ pride with party and protest

When asked why there was such a market for political messaging at Pride this year, the merchant pointed out the fact that a fair number of the paraders came equipped with their own political signs. He was not the only one.

“It’s a political time,” said the merchant before he was bombarded by people asking to look and purchase the pins. It became clear it would be a while until the merchant would have the time or space to answer any other questions, and The Standard never got his name.