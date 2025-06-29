Skip to main content
Photos: SF celebrates LGBTQ pride with party and protest

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets and parks to mark the culmination of the city’s Pride Month festivities.

A person with bright red hair, colorful ribbons, and a vibrant outfit is joyfully posing in a parade. They're surrounded by stuffed animals and pride flags.
The parade culminated the city’s Pride Month festivities. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Ezra Wallach

San Francisco’s Pride parade was as much a protest as a celebration on Sunday as massive crowds spilled out from underground trains to Market Street, where beads, leather, rainbows and glitter sparkled in the sunshine.

Since the Trump administration took office in January, many of the gains made by the LGBT community over the past few years, from transgender rights to DEI programs in government, have been in jeopardy.

And in San Francisco, where that community is more concentrated than perhaps any other city in the country, locals were ready to gather in solidarity.

A crowd of protesters holding signs that say &quot;The Trump Fascist Regime Must Go Now!&quot; amid rainbow flags and a transgender pride flag.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
People on bikes celebrate in a city street, waving rainbow flags. One person has a rainbow fan and wears a &quot;Hit Me Soflty&quot; shirt. Trees and a building are visible.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person on roller skates in a denim vest and shorts skates along a street during a vibrant parade. Crowd members wave rainbow flags, creating a festive atmosphere.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A small dog sits in a stroller decorated with rainbow colors and pride flags. A sign reads &quot;PAWS 4 PRIDE!&quot; and a cloth says &quot;Love is love.&quot;
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person with purple hair wears a white shirt saying &quot;I ♥ LESBIANS&quot; and holds lesbian and rainbow flags, standing in a crowded outdoor setting.
Wren Iswandhi dons a handmade tee. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Children and dogs were invited to watch as people from all manner of political groups, publicly traded companies, firefighters, and DJs paraded past Market and Fourth streets.

Many parade-goers held political signs saying “Fuck Trump” and “Fuck ICE.”

People in colorful outfits and accessories joyfully dance at a parade. A woman wears a shirt reading &quot;Dance with Pride&quot; and a vibrant tutu.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing a white shirt and rainbow armband interacts with a joyful crowd behind a barricade at a vibrant outdoor event on a city street.
Mayor Daniel Lurie high-fives onlookers. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A colorful parade float covered in stuffed animals and rainbow decorations passes by a crowd. People on the float are cheering and waving flags.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person in a colorful, elaborate costume with ribbons and a decorated mask is performing in a vibrant street parade in a cityscape setting.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

“Woos” were followed by silence before the next faction of the parade came into view. Most everyone was happy to see each other — that is, except west-siders upon the site of Joel Engardio’s rainbow-waving staff.

On the periphery of the parade, many merchants set up shop. Some sold vodka lemonades while others sold eclectic hats. The most popular shop, though, was The Roving Anti-Trump Save Democracy Bandwagon, which sold a number of vibrant pins.

Two people ride a motorcycle in a parade, with one wearing a colorful sequin outfit and holding a Pride flag. Other motorcycles and spectators are visible.
Dykes on Bikes kicks off the procession. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a vibrant city street scene with people holding colorful, rainbow-themed fans. The background features a prominent tower amidst tall buildings.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People on a colorful parade float are cheerfully waving pride flags, with &quot;Proud Jewish&quot; shirts and a sign saying &quot;Nobody knows I'm a [Hebrew word].&quot;
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People in diverse, colorful outfits hold flags at an outdoor event, standing tall among city buildings and concrete structures.
Representatives from SF’s kink and leather community make their way onto the Market Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

When asked why there was such a market for political messaging at Pride this year, the merchant pointed out the fact that a fair number of the paraders came equipped with their own political signs. He was not the only one.

“It’s a political time,” said the merchant before he was bombarded by people asking to look and purchase the pins. It became clear it would be a while until the merchant would have the time or space to answer any other questions, and The Standard never got his name.

Since the Pride Parade was established in 1970, San Francisco has always been “one of the greatest cities in the world to be gay in,” said Matt Mayo, a 35-year-old Bay Area lifer who’s been coming to the parade going on 15 years.

Mayo stood alone, watching the parade shirtless as cigarette smoke clouded in front of his polarized sunglasses.

He said it is the sheer number of gays in San Francisco and the city’s liberal government that make “all of this possible.” Even though he lives in Walnut Creek now, he’s been staying in the city since Friday, attending various parties and events.

“[The parade] hasn’t changed,” he said, “but it has grown.”

A child wearing a rainbow cowboy hat and sunglasses smiles while holding colorful beaded necklaces. The background shows a building and a sign that says &quot;ENTER HERE&quot;.
Joe Holliday, 9, poses for a portrait before the parade. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A colorful float features a corgi illustration, rainbow &quot;RESIST&quot; text, and rainbow streamers, surrounded by red, yellow, and white balloons.
Bay Area meetup group “Everyone Loves a Corgi” had its own float. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A domed building with ornate gold details stands against a clear blue sky, beside a pole with a rainbow pride flag waving.
A rainbow flag flies near City Hall. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A lively parade scene with people in colorful attire, waving a sign saying, &quot;Ice is for Hockey.&quot; They are smiling and standing beside scooters on a sunny street.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

