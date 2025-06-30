Want breaking Bay Area food news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive Off Menu, where you’ll find restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes every week.
In ever-foggy San Francisco, summer isn’t a hot time to debut a business. That means July’s list includes just three noteworthy openings. In the middle of the month, the family behind two of San Francisco’s long-running Vietnamese restaurants will relocate to a spacious new home in the Financial District, and, a few weeks later, a go-to bakery expands its footprint to SoMa.
Then, it’s all eyes on the Ferry Building, where chef Alex Hong of Michelin-starred Sorrel will (finally!) roll out the first of two concepts planned for the historic food hall. Parachute Bakery is slated to start serving stunning laminated pastries and coffee sometime in July.
If you’re looking for the best new restaurants and bars in the city right now, check out the Hot List, which we update at the beginning of every month.
Here are the biggest openings slated for July.
Crustacean
After operating for more than three decades on the corner of Polk and California, Crustacean will move to a spacious new FiDi home. The lauded Vietnamese restaurant, founded in 1991 by chef Helene An, is being shepherded into its next era by second-generation owner Monique An and her husband, Kenneth Lew. At the new location, they’re turning up the glamour with design details like 18th-century carved Asian wood doors and a rose-gold bar. There are also two private dining rooms.
A family-style menu will include both à la carte and prix fixe options, spanning classic and nontraditional dishes like Vietnamese filet mignon banh mi and escargot and bone marrow toast with Asian pesto. Of course, there will also be garlic noodles and roasted crab — dishes that made the family’s first restaurant, Thanh Long, a beloved destination for feasts on the west side.
All the news you can eat
Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish.
- Website
- Crustacean
- Date and time
- 195 Pine St., Financial District
Parachute
Initially expected to debut in late June, Parachute, the bakery from the team behind Michelin-starred Sorrel, is now on track to open in July. It’ll be a morning-through-afternoon destination. Menu details have yet to be announced, but the focus will be on classic and original laminated pastries, coffee, grab-and-go items, and locally grown produce. A retail space will house a selection of packaged products, nut spreads, jams, and confections.
- Website
- Parachute
- Date and time
- Slated opening: July
Jane the Bakery
With six locations from the Inner Sunset to Marin, Jane the Bakery might just be San Francisco’s most ubiquitous — and ambitious — bakery. And next month, owner Amanda Michael (she named the business after her daughter) will add one more outpost to the mix — this time inside the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
The newest Jane the Bakery will take over the cafe formerly occupied by Grace, which was run by McCalls Catering. Michael is working on a “light refresh” of the space and will install a mural by a local artist. Menu-wise, fans can expect the selection to mirror what’s available at the Fillmore location, which means sandwiches and toasts using bread baked from freshly milled flour, salads, and, of course, cookies, muffins, and other baked goods.
- Website
- Jane the Bakery
- Date and time
- Slated opening: Late July