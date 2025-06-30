Want breaking Bay Area food news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive Off Menu, where you’ll find restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes every week.

In ever-foggy San Francisco, summer isn’t a hot time to debut a business. That means July’s list includes just three noteworthy openings. In the middle of the month, the family behind two of San Francisco’s long-running Vietnamese restaurants will relocate to a spacious new home in the Financial District, and, a few weeks later, a go-to bakery expands its footprint to SoMa.

Then, it’s all eyes on the Ferry Building, where chef Alex Hong of Michelin-starred Sorrel will (finally!) roll out the first of two concepts planned for the historic food hall. Parachute Bakery is slated to start serving stunning laminated pastries and coffee sometime in July.

If you’re looking for the best new restaurants and bars in the city right now, check out the Hot List, which we update at the beginning of every month.