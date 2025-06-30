End of a Warriors era: Kevon Looney agrees to deal with Pelicans

Looney was dependable off the court and durable on it. In 2024, his franchise record for consecutive games played ended at 290.

A beloved presence in the Warriors’ locker room, Looney put together an excellent career with the Warriors after battling serious hip injuries early in his tenure. Steve Kerr often called him the “moral compass” of the team due to his steadiness and wisdom.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Looney agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll reunite with former teammate Jordan Poole. Looney, 29, played 10 seasons with the Warriors, who drafted him with the 30th overall pick in 2015.

Kevon Looney, who won three NBA championships with the Warriors, is reportedly leaving Golden State after a decade.

Looney made a major impact during Golden State’s 2022 title run, including a 22-rebound performance to close out the Grizzlies and several huge performances on the glass the next round against Dallas.

The veteran’s role waned last season as the Warriors played Draymond Green more at center in small-ball lineups and sought more frontcourt shooting by using rookie Quinten Post. Without Looney, the Warriors have Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis — two former second-round picks — as center options.

Looney signing with the Pelicans adds another strange wrinkle to New Orleans’ bizarre offseason so far. The Pelicans replaced executive David Griffin with Joe Dumars, who last ran a team’s basketball operations more than a decade ago. Dumars hired Troy Weaver, who flamed out in Detroit, as his general manager.

New Orleans’ new brain trust traded veteran guard CJ McCollum for Poole, who has two years remaining on a $128 million contract that is widely viewed as underwater in league circles. Then the Pelicans traded their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to move up 10 spots in the draft to select Maryland big Derik Queen, taking a massive risk in a competitive Western Conference.