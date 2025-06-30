The Standard’s Sports Quiz: Test your knowledge of blockbuster Bay Area trades

It’s been more than two weeks since the Giants shocked Major League Baseball by acquiring Rafael Devers in a four-for-one trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The deal hasn’t exactly sparked the team — the Giants went a combined 1-5 against the lowly Marlins and White Sox — but it followed a wave of major moves from local sports teams in recent years that brought stars such as Jimmy Butler and Christian McCaffrey to the Bay Area.

Buster Posey’s big trade hasn’t inspired a surge of momentum for the Giants, but it did serve as inspiration for the latest edition of our Standard Sports Quiz. How much do you remember about trades involving Kevin Durant, Hunter Pence, Steve Young, and other A-list acquisitions?