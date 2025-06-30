The Standard acquires Charter, welcomes Kevin Delaney as editor-in-chief

As part of this acquisition, we’re thrilled to welcome Charter CEO Kevin Delaney as The Standard’s editor-in-chief. Before launching Charter in 2021, Kevin cofounded Quartz, where he pioneered a modern voice in business journalism. Before that, he guided The Wall Street Journal’s digital transformation as managing editor of WSJ.com and held senior roles at The New York Times and The Information. Kevin is sharp, collaborative, and knows how to build newsrooms that matter in the age of AI. Having spent his early career living and reporting in San Francisco for The Wall Street Journal, he believes deeply in our mission to tell the city’s story for readers here and across the world.