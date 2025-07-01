The 49ers have invested a ton to fix their biggest problem. Will it work?

So the unit’s early-2023 confidence made perfect sense. But that bravado made the season’s subsequent collapse all the more confounding. The 2023 49ers finished all the way down at No. 26 against the run and even provided teach tape of how not to play defense with an infamous low-effort play in the NFC Championship Game.

At the time, the 49ers were coming off consecutive finishes — in 2021 and 2022 — as the NFL’s No. 2 run defense (measured by expected points added per play). They hadn’t finished outside the top-seven since 2018, the year before star edge rusher Nick Bosa arrived to spearhead a total defensive transformation.

“You’re not going to have success running the ball,” former 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. boasted after an early 2023 win. “Not against this defense.”

It’s been a long time since the 49ers have fielded a good run defense, which is ironic considering this team’s proud approach to that facet of the game.

Ultimately, the 49ers made the Super Bowl despite, certainly not because of, their poor run defense — a distinction that was undoubtedly relevant when it came to the firing of 2023 defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Then, when the 49ers’ run defense tumbled even farther in 2024 — to No. 29 — it doomed Wilks’ successor, Nick Sorensen.

“Embarrassment,” Bosa said following 2024’s final game, in which the 49ers allowed 47 points and 151 rushing yards. “It doesn’t feel good. It’s hard to look the guys in their faces as the leader of this team when that’s the product we kept putting out there game after game. It’s pretty embarrassing.”

Nothing is more personal to the sport’s defensive blue bloods than run defense. That’s partly because it’s impossible to win consistently without at least a semblance of effectiveness in that regard; a team’s other strengths become irrelevant if the opposition can just nullify them by controlling game flow on the ground. But it’s mostly because stopping the run demands a dose of old-school football mentality; brute strength and physical toughness remain requirements even if much of the sport has trended toward the speed and finesse necessary for executing and combating the pass game.

Reenter Robert Saleh. At this time of dire need for the 49ers, it’s worth looking back at what the returning defensive coordinator said about run defense back when he was building the unit in 2017.

“The whole mindset of our scheme is to eliminate something first,” Saleh said. “Obviously, if you can stop the run, you can get after the passer. You try to get teams to be one-dimensional. So the first thing you do in the scheme is to stop the run. Everything is designed to stop the run.”

It should come as no surprise, then, that everything the 49ers did from a personnel standpoint with Saleh back aboard this offseason seemed at least accented toward stopping the run.

First, consider the cuts the 49ers made. The team in March released veteran defensive linemen Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Leonard Floyd. All rated as good pass rushers, which contributed to the confusion surrounding the logic of those moves.