The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

A new generation of lesbian bar

Since we wrote about Rikki’s, the new Castro bar for women who love women, fans of the San Francisco Valkyries, and craft cocktail aficionados, we have been unable to manage a return visit (not for lack of trying — the line is just too long!). Named for pioneering SF lesbian bar owner and athlete Rikki Streicher, it’s a lavender-hued restaurant and bar — and unlike at nearby gay sports bar Hi Tops, nearly every patron appears eager to cheer on the games. Rikki’s is part of a trend: Lesbian bars were on the verge of extinction in the U.S., but the explosive growth of women’s professional sports is fueling their second act. Throw in the fact that Rikki’s opened in the boys’ club that is the Castro, and its smash debut is all the sweeter.