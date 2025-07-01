The plummeting Giants are failing at the plate and willing to try anything for a change

With an information overload, with too much to think about, with heavy self-inflicted pressure, the simple grip-it-and-rip-it approach can turn into a complex, pressurized chore that can wear on hitters and lead to prolonged slumps.

It would make sense for the slumping Giants to revert to that age-old strategy, and it seems they’ll be taking steps to do so.

“‘Frustrating’ is a good word,” Koss said when asked about his injury, which he sustained running out a grounder in the sixth inning, “especially with the way we’ve been playing and trying to get out of the rut. It seems everything is kind of piling on. Us as a group, we’re resilient, and we’ll find a way to get through it.”

The result was a 4-2 defeat to the Diamondbacks, the 11th loss in 15 games for the plummeting Giants.

Somehow, the Giants lost track of the basic elements of smacking a baseball. Mounting a rally and scoring a run have become monumental tasks, not routine practices. In Monday night’s latest example in Arizona, the Giants collected all of seven hits, Rafael Devers struck out four times, manager Bob Melvin was ejected for arguing bad calls on Heliot Ramos, another Logan Webb quality start was wasted, and another third baseman was shelved when Christian Koss pulled a hamstring.

Naturally, the front office and coaching staff are trying to figure it out and are open to anything short of picking names out of a hat to determine a lineup — an old Billy Martin tactic when his team fell into a horrid slump.

The Giants tried the next best thing Monday and inserted Koss at leadoff. Also, batting practices before Tuesday’s and Thursday’s games have been called off, an effort to clear hitters’ minds of the pressure, the grind, and the monotony of the daily workload.

“There’s so much information to give,” Melvin told The Standard before Monday’s game. “Some players like a lot of information; some don’t like a lot of information. So you have to know each and every guy. But there are times that you can overdo it, just because when things aren’t going well, it means that for us as a staff, it’s ‘all right, we have to try harder, we’ve got to get more information.’

“Sometimes less is more. I think we’re backing off a little bit as far as the batting practice goes and just trying to give a little different look and maybe a breath.”

We keep hearing the same cliché regarding the Giants’ hitters: They’re trying too hard. But it clearly seems the case when they overswing without making contact, try to hit pitches outside the strike zone, and compile too many unproductive at-bats.

Melvin offered an alternative.