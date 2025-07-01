Following a year of scandals and a growing campaign to oust her, San Francisco Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson announced Tuesday that she will retire in August.

“Leading this zoo has been one of the great honors of my life,” Peterson, who has served as CEO since 2009 and last year helped negotiate a deal with China to bring pandas to the zoo, said in a statement.

“I have been committed to leading the SF Zoo through some of its most transformative and, unfortunately, some of its most challenging moments,” she said.

Peterson touted her accomplishments, from rescuing blind sea lions to creating a beloved playground and overseeing the construction of several animal exhibits, including the $9 million Madagascar Center, scheduled to open this fall.

But her tenure was also marked by allegations of mismanagement, employee safety violations, and animal welfare abuses — scandals that over the last year resulted in mounting calls for her resignation.

Last month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to freeze millions in city funding for the zoo to compel it to comply with an audit of its finances and performance.

Meanwhile, the union representing zoo employees had grown increasingly resistant to Peterson, while the zoo’s board of directors tried to oust her earlier this year.

In a statement, the board thanked Peterson and recognized her “extraordinary contributions, leadership, and unwavering dedication.”

“During her tenure, she greatly expanded the zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts and enhanced visitors’ access to endangered, exotic, and rescued animals — fostering an environment of exploration and education for guests from near and far,” the board said.