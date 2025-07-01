An investor who plans to spend millions buying up San Francisco real estate at bargain prices is in the process of purchasing his second building in Union Square, according to two sources familiar with the deal.

An entity affiliated with Ian Jacobs, an heir to the Reichmann real estate dynasty, plans to buy 111 Ellis St., an office building at the corner of Powell Street that previously housed Blondie’s Pizza. One source said the deal is in escrow. The purchase price is unknown, though one source described it as a significant haircut from the building’s pre-pandemic value.

Jacobs’ team declined to comment.

This would mark the second Union Square property Jacobs has purchased this year. In May, he bought the green Art Deco retail building at 200-216 Powell St. for $7.4 million, according to the SF Business Times.