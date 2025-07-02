18 great events in SF, from 4th of July fireworks to bondage galas

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Kick up your boots on Front Street with line dancing to country and bluegrass bands, a Dolly Parton lookalike contest, and a giant disco bison, just a few blocks from the First Thursdays party.
- Website
- Into the Streets
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 3, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Front and California streets
Dreamy downtempo producer Washed Out headlines at 7:45 p.m. on 2nd Street, alongside outdoor bars, discos, and a glow-in-the-dark parade.
- Website
- Into the Streets
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
This art-meets-nightlife block party will have installations, snacks, and lots of drinking on the sidewalk outside Glass Rice.
- Website
- The Birdcage SF
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 816 Sutter St.
This giant dungeon masquerade will have seven DJs, dozens of performers, and six wild themed zones, open to partiers of all persuasions.
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
SF’s newest park will host marching bands, bounce houses, live music, and kids’ activities by the dunes.
- Website
- Friends of Sunset Dunes
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 12 to 2 p.m.
- Address
- Noriega and Great Highway
The Tony-winning political theater troupe and band kicks off its summer tour with a sharp satire of Silicon Valley, presented free of charge in Mission Dolores Park.
- Website
- SFMT
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 1:30 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores and 19th streets
This day party of bass-heavy sets at a surprise location, hosted by The XILE Collective, will bring the boom before the fireworks start.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Bar-hop through the Marina with tons of DJs, plus messy hot dog and pie eating contests. The Fourth of July fun starts at Rick & Roxy’s before heading to White Rabbit, Palm House, Comet Club, and many more.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
Wander through galleries, bars, and boutiques hosting poetry readings, concerts, and art shows.
- Website
- First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
- Address
- Various locations
Escape the crowds and get a close-up view of the spectacle from aboard this WWII liberty ship docked at Pier 35.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 35
Hometown hero Atish teams up with OMRI for a night of deep and funky house and techno with big emotional arcs.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 9 p.m. to late
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
The city’s biggest fireworks show is best viewed from Aquatic Park, Pier 39, and Pier 43, but traffic and crowds can be intense, so get there early and catch music on the wharf starting at 2 p.m.
- Website
- Port of SF
- Date and time
- Friday, July 4, 9:30 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Various locations
It’s a legit late-night party following the Fourth of July, at a secret location where doors open Saturday at 2 a.m. A wave of DJs will spin until 6.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 5, 2 to 6 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The West Coast’s largest free jazz fest takes over 12 blocks of Fillmore Street with five stages, more than 25 artists, street eats, and other vendors.
- Website
- Fillmore Jazz Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nerd out and relive the wild 1993 cyberpunk film with a live re-score by DJ Crashfaster, followed by chiptune sets, burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue, and a Luigi costume contest.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. to late
- Address
- DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.
You’ll have to DM for the address to see Portland’s Gorelizard and LILT4T light up a secret SoMa location.
- Website
- Moshpit
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 5, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
It’ll be a dystopian meltdown of Bay Area DJs, dark beats, and Mad Max outfits at this chaotic 21-plus night near Fisherman’s Wharf.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 5, 10 p.m. to late
- Address
- Reverb, 2801 Leavenworth St.
Pick up last-minute tickets Saturday at Union Square for the SF Symphony’s show Sunday in the Stern Grove redwood park. On Sunday morning, the ticket lottery to see Damian and Stephen Marley closes, and the Diana Ross lottery opens.
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 6, 12 p.m.
- Address
- Stern Grove