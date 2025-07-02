Skip to main content
18 great events in SF, from 4th of July fireworks to bondage galas

What events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

Bright fireworks burst in the night sky over a lit-up cruise ship and a cityscape, with a bridge in the background, creating a festive atmosphere.
Fog or not, the city will be celebrating the 4th with fireworks. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Downtown Hoedown country block party

Kick up your boots on Front Street with line dancing to country and bluegrass bands, a Dolly Parton lookalike contest, and a giant disco bison, just a few blocks from the First Thursdays party.

A child in a cowboy hat stands next to a dog dressed in sparkly cowboy attire. They are on a city street, surrounded by smiling onlookers.
Get your cowboy hat on for a country-themed block party. | Source: Ashley Cristal
Website
Into the Streets
Date and time
Thursday, July 3, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Front and California streets

First Thursdays block party with Washed Out

Dreamy downtempo producer Washed Out headlines at 7:45 p.m. on 2nd Street, alongside outdoor bars, discos, and a glow-in-the-dark parade.

Website
Into the Streets
Date and time
Thursday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

The Birdcage sidewalk party

This art-meets-nightlife block party will have installations, snacks, and lots of drinking on the sidewalk outside Glass Rice.

Website
The Birdcage SF
Date and time
Thursday, July 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
816 Sutter St.

Bondage Ball

This giant dungeon masquerade will have seven DJs, dozens of performers, and six wild themed zones, open to partiers of all persuasions.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard St.

Sunset Dunes parade and party

SF’s newest park will host marching bands, bounce houses, live music, and kids’ activities by the dunes.

Website
Friends of Sunset Dunes
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 12 to 2 p.m.
Address
Noriega and Great Highway

SF Mime Troupe’s ‘Disruption’ musical

The Tony-winning political theater troupe and band kicks off its summer tour with a sharp satire of Silicon Valley, presented free of charge in Mission Dolores Park.

Three people stand close together against a dark background. The person in the middle smiles with hands raised, while the others look surprised, with one holding a helmet.
The stars of 'Disruption.' | Source: David M. Allen
Website
SFMT
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 1:30 p.m.
Address
Dolores and 19th streets

Open Air Bass beach rave

This day party of bass-heavy sets at a surprise location, hosted by The XILE Collective, will bring the boom before the fireworks start.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Pub crawl and hot dog contest

Bar-hop through the Marina with tons of DJs, plus messy hot dog and pie eating contests. The Fourth of July fun starts at Rick & Roxy’s before heading to White Rabbit, Palm House, Comet Club, and many more.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
Address
Rick & Roxy's, 2131 Lombard St.

North Beach First Fridays art crawl

Wander through galleries, bars, and boutiques hosting poetry readings, concerts, and art shows.

A vibrant evening street scene shows colorful string lights, bustling people, neon signs for pizza and cafes, and a lively atmosphere with cars and pedestrians.
North Beach will be lit for their monthly art crawl. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
Website
First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Various locations

Fireworks viewing from the SS Jeremiah O’Brien

Escape the crowds and get a close-up view of the spectacle from aboard this WWII liberty ship docked at Pier 35.

A nighttime scene with fireworks in red, blue, and white over a harbor. Silhouettes of sailing ships and boats are visible against a softly glowing sky.
Fourth of July fireworks seen above clipper ships near Ghirardelli Square on Monday, July 4, 2022, in San Francisco. | Paul Kuroda for The Standard | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Address
Pier 35

Atish and OMRI

Hometown hero Atish teams up with OMRI for a night of deep and funky house and techno with big emotional arcs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 9 p.m. to late
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Fireworks at Fisherman’s Wharf

The city’s biggest fireworks show is best viewed from Aquatic Park, Pier 39, and Pier 43, but traffic and crowds can be intense, so get there early and catch music on the wharf starting at 2 p.m.

Website
Port of SF
Date and time
Friday, July 4, 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Address
Various locations

BNKR after-hours

It’s a legit late-night party following the Fourth of July, at a secret location where doors open Saturday at 2 a.m. A wave of DJs will spin until 6.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 5, 2 to 6 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Fillmore Jazz Festival

The West Coast’s largest free jazz fest takes over 12 blocks of Fillmore Street with five stages, more than 25 artists, street eats, and other vendors.

A bustling street market is filled with people walking among food stalls and tents, surrounded by trees and colorful banners overhead.
Come celebrate the music at the iconic Fillmore Jazz Festival. | Source: Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Website
Fillmore Jazz Festival
Date and time
Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Fillmore between Jackson and Eddy streets

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ screening and dance party

Nerd out and relive the wild 1993 cyberpunk film with a live re-score by DJ Crashfaster, followed by chiptune sets, burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue, and a Luigi costume contest.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. to late
Address
DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.

Moshpit PDX rave

You’ll have to DM for the address to see Portland’s Gorelizard and LILT4T light up a secret SoMa location.

Website
Moshpit
Date and time
Saturday, July 5, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Apocalyptic rave

It’ll be a dystopian meltdown of Bay Area DJs, dark beats, and Mad Max outfits at this chaotic 21-plus night near Fisherman’s Wharf.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 5, 10 p.m. to late
Address
Reverb, 2801 Leavenworth St.

Stern Grove: SF Symphony and more

Pick up last-minute tickets Saturday at Union Square for the SF Symphony’s show Sunday in the Stern Grove redwood park. On Sunday morning, the ticket lottery to see Damian and Stephen Marley closes, and the Diana Ross lottery opens.

A large crowd gathers at an outdoor concert in a forested area. People are seated and standing, with many wearing hats under a sunny blue sky.
Another beautiful weekend in Stern Grove with the SF Symphony. | Source: Paige K. Parsons/Stern Grove Festival
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, July 6, 12 p.m.
Address
Stern Grove

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

