A corpse flower will soon make you want to puke at the Conservatory of Flowers

The last time a corpse flower bloomed at the conservatory was the summer of 2023, when a plant named Scarlet drew long lines of adoring — and disgusted — fans. In January 2024, a corpse flower bloomed at the California Academy of Sciences. That one, named Mirage, was a gift from the SF Conservatory of Flowers, which has five of its own. Many people — one of whom works at The Standard — took the day off work to see that one. If you skipped the earlier blooms, don’t miss out again.