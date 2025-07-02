Building viral apps made him a star. Can he work the same magic for Elon Musk’s X?

The Standard called Bier to discuss the appointment. He texted back that he was on a plane and did not respond to additional requests for comment. However, his track record of building apps, selling them to the highest bidder, then reveling in his success on X , speaks for itself.

But on Monday, Bier announced his biggest score yet: He was named head of product at X. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve officially posted my way to the top,” he posted alongside a photo of himself thumbs-upping with X owner Elon Musk.

In 2022, he created virtually the same app, this time called Gas, and launched it in the same exact high school. The result was foreordained: Gas was acquired, this time by Discord, for an undisclosed amount.

In 2017, the entrepreneur built TBH, an app that let teenagers anonymously compliment one another, then promptly sold it to Facebook for about $30 million.

Now, he’s about to take his tactics to the internet’s town square. It’s a gamble that reflects X’s broader bet: that chaotic creativity is worth more than corporate discipline. And it’s a bold move for Bier, who is now at the helm of a platform experiencing a cultural and financial resurgence, as X is on track for its first year of ad revenue growth since Musk’s takeover in 2022, according to Bloomberg . Several of his friends told The Standard that Bier was born for the role. “He has a playbook,” investor Joshua Browder said. “And the playbook works.”

Over the last decade, Bier has established himself as one of Silicon Valley’s foremost masters of virality, poking fun at founders like himself to his half a million X followers. He’s become a guiding light for startup builders, who fork over thousands for 15 minutes of his time, and for AI and crypto companies like xAI and Solana, which brought him on as an adviser.

Ladies and gentlemen, I've officially posted my way to the top: I'm joining @X as Head of Product. 𝕏 is the most important social network in the world. It's where internet culture originates and where the world's most influential people convene. Finding my community and… pic.twitter.com/MLU16rvXIP

In 2012, Bier, then about 22, got his first taste of an app going viral — “the most thrilling drug,” as he later called it on a podcast — when he created Politify, which let voters see in exact dollars what a candidate’s tax proposal would cost them. It was purposefully minimal in scope: He built it between classes at UC Berkeley, with the ethos that “building very small things that have a high probability of going viral” can be the perfect way to “establish a name for yourself,” he wrote later.

Politify did go viral, getting about 4 million users, and raised Bier’s profile, helping him win deals with local and federal officials to design similar calculators for their budgets. But when the federal government shut down in 2013 and a major contract was canceled, Bier swore off building for the government, a slow and cumbersome customer. Instead, he spent the next five years building more than a dozen apps aimed at a faster, more dopamine-hungry user base: teenagers.